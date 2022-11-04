What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Had Notre Dame not played Ohio State to start the season, we’d be saying Clemson is providing its toughest test of 2022. It could be just as tough though since the Tigers are in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Will it be as tough as it appears to be on paper, or do we have a close thriller in store?

“The Clemson defense getting two weeks off is everything. It will take something special for the Irish to win this without running well. It’s about to have problems against the seventh-best run defense in the nation. Give this about a half to settle in. Notre Dame has scholarship players on defense, too, and it’s going to keep the Tigers from taking over with the running game. That means it’s going to be another grind for Uiagalelei, but again, the time off will be huge. The Clemson lines will take over in the second half.”

“This looked like a potentially huge game when the Tigers and Fighting Irish were preseason top-five teams. Three losses later for Notre Dame, the Irish are just trying to play spoiler against an unbeaten Clemson team that is heading for another ACC title.”

“Clemson is fresh off a bye week headed to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who have finally found some life. Notre Dame has back-to-back wins, defeating Syracuse and UNLV. This would’ve been a more favorable matchup for ND if the Tigers didn’t have two weeks to get back to the drawing board. Clemson has had two close bouts against Syracuse and Florida State in their last two games. The Tigers are more vulnerable to an upset than their Top Five ranking would seem. With Notre Dame’s offense hitting over 40 points in two straight games, the Fighting Irish may have found the key to saving their season. They will continue their hot streak and defeat the Tigers at home.”

