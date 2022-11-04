Read full article on original website
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
'Instant brothers' bringing tasty venture to former Sammy's Drive-In, reviving beloved Toby's Cup near Phillipsburg
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tasty new concept is dishing out smoked ribs, brisket, chicken and more at the former Sammy's Drive-In Restaurant in Greenwich Township. Drake's Joint, a roadside eatery specializing in slow-smoked barbecue, opened Saturday at 1193 Route 22, across from the former Phillipsburg Mall. The site was...
Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
Thousands in Allentown have power back after outage prompted schools to close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people in Allentown have power back after losing it for hours earlier Monday. It caused a lot of problems in the city, including forcing schools to dismiss early. "It was just like everything flickering on and off," said Laury Gonzalez of Allentown. Gonzalez said she...
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
Lafayette men's basketball plays strong first half in loss at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack each scored 16 points, Norchad Omier had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Miami beat Lafayette 67-54 on Monday night in a season opener. Pack and Omier are transfers who will be asked to fill part of the void created...
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
Shankweiler's Drive-In sold to new owners
OREFIELD, Pa. -- America's Oldest Drive-In is located right in Lehigh County, and now it's been sold to new owners. Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney have purchased Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield. And, they're no strangers to show biz. They also own The Moving Picture Cinema in Allentown, and...
Drive-thru event featuring animatronic dinosaurs at Jim Dietrich Park
MUHLENBERG TWP. Pa. — Berks County is taking a step back in time this weekend. Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg Township is hosting "Jurrassic Wonder." It's a drive-thru event featuring an animatronic dinosaur show where dinosaurs come alive right before your eyes. You can learn about each dinosaur while...
Town hall planned after 'shots fired' near RHS last week
READING, Pa — Virtual learning days are underway at Reading High School following gang-related gunfire near the school last week. "We've had a number of shootings over the past week that we are still investigating," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. "This is the only incident that was in the vicinity of the school."
Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
Northampton County Executive McClure discusses proposed health center for county employees
Northampton County would have a health center for its about 2,000 employees and their dependents under a proposal from County Executive Lamont McClure. "We could potentially save millions of dollars in money we would otherwise have to put into the (county's) healthcare trust fund," McClure said Monday. His administration has compared the center to the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. clinic that was popular with workers. It closed in 2003, two years after Steel filed for bankruptcy.
Service for Pottstown house explosion victims
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast. The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the...
Man gets prison time in connection with deadly 2021 Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The third man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Pottstown last October has learned his fate. Daijon Harrison, now 23, was sentenced last week to 7-20 years in prison on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Ryan Kneller
Ryan Kneller joined the 69 News team in October 2022 as a WFMZ.com reporter focusing on regional retail and restaurant happenings. Previously, he worked for 16 years at The Morning Call in Allentown, where he authored the newspaper's Retail Watch column – covering business updates throughout the Lehigh Valley. He also wrote entertainment, lifestyle and profile pieces.
2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner...
Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
Carbon County teen charged with attempted homicide in stabbing of mother
KIDDER TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old Carbon County man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his mother. State police said the stabbing happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Plateau Motel on Route 940 in Kidder Township. Police said the victim told troopers her son, Jonathan Sacerdote,...
Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday
READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
