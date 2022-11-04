Read full article on original website
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot
Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
Jolly Ole Saint Nick Will Make His Exciting Return to Rockford in 2 Weeks
As soon as the calendar flips to November we get bombarded with Christmas stuff. Christmas commercials, Christmas music, Christmas events, they have all already started, and honestly, I don't mind it one bit. I absolutely adore everything about the holiday season, and as a parent with two young children, I'd...
Win Tickets to the Rockford Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular!
There's nothing like getting crafty during the holiday season with some of your closest friends and family. And 97ZOK wants to be a part of those important memories you're going to make. That's why, we want to give you the ultimate girls shopping weekend! So grab your mom, sister, cousin and ALL your besties for a fun day at the Rockford, Illinois Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular.
Wild Security Video Shows a Deer Jump into Illinois Senior Center
No one knows why at this point, but there's a wild security camera video that shows a deer that jumped through a window and into an Illinois senior citizens home. WGN News shared this remarkable video of a deer that ran by an automotive dealership in suburban Westmont, Illinois. After running by and in some cases up against windows there, the spooked animal headed toward a nearby senior citizens home and jumped through a window.
IL Restaurant Dares You To Take 6.5 LB Samurai Burger Challenge
If you're a big eater, then you might be up for the 6.5-pound Samurai Burger Challenge at this restaurant in Illinois. I have discovered a unique burger joint in Elgin. It's called Gabutto Burger, burgers with Japanese twists. According to gabuttoburger.com,. Gabutto Burger is a locally owned Japanese-styled fast food...
Illinois Costco Shoppers! Can You Please Start Doing These 6 Things
This whole thing began with a sentence that went something like (edited) "Don't even get me started on these aggravating people shopping at Costco." This is a story that you might be able to relate to if you're a regular Costco shopper. I've only been a regular Costco shopper since the summer of 2019 when they opened the Loves Park location.
Pizza, Beer, & Yoga? Pig Out At This Popular Vegan Restaurant In Illinois
Name three things that make you happy. I can think of three: pizza, beer, and yoga. The only problem is... what order do I do them in?. Eat pizza, drink beer, and then join a yoga session?. Drink beer, do yoga, then eat pizza?. Pig Minds Brewing Co. in Machesney...
Illinois Man Explains the Misconceptions about the ‘Day of the Dead’
You probably know when the 'Day of the Dead,' is, but do you actually understand what it is?. Chances are, unless it was something your family participated in growing up, you don't really know the ins and the outs. Maybe you learned a bit when you saw the Disney movie,...
IL Accident Survivor To Host Blood Drives To Thank Community
The survivor of a horrible motorcycle accident would like to thank the Rockford community for their support by hosting local blood drives next week. House Chief Deputy Majority Whip Patrick McHenry Hosts Blood Drive In Support Of Rep. Steve Scalise And Victims Of Ball Field Shooting. Time For Tim Blood...
Popular Illinois Pumpkin Launch Features Giant 400 Pound Catapult
Before you toss that squishy rotting pumpkin into the garbage, keep it outside until this weekend, then bag it up and bring it to this very popular family event. Not one child (or adult for that matter) should pass up the opportunity to have some big fun launching their pumpkins from high in the air and smashing them into pieces.
Most Adorable Halloween Costumes Spotted In Rockford This Weekend
Whether you went out trick-or-treating, handed out candy, or stayed home with your lights off this weekend, you have probably seen endless Halloween costumes from your friends online. I normally don't dress up for Halloween since I moved out of my parents house. For half my childhood my parents dressed...
IL Teacher Wins $1,000 For Classroom & Candy For The Whole School
An international chocolate brand awarded a teacher in Illinois $1,000 for her classroom along with enough candy for the whole school. Yowie is a product that helps children learn while enjoying a tasty treat. According to yowieworld.com,. Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each...
Illinois Grandma Grateful for Teacher Who Saved Important Part of Granddaughter’s Life
The one who makes a difference. The one who doesn't just do the bare minimum, even when the job could be very difficult. Whose name comes to mind?. Without dedicated educators inside every school, it's not hard to imagine the worst that could happen. Through education comes great opportunity. Without proper learning, there is no growth.
Trick Or Treaters Rocked To Kiss Tribute Band In IL Neighborhood
The trick-or-treaters in this Loves Park, Illinois neighborhood got a special show on Halloween night with a local Kiss tribute band. Unique Halloween Tradition For Illinois Neighborhood. There are many great holiday traditions in Illinois, especially when it comes to Halloween. If you going to pick the best, then I...
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
No I.P.A.s Allowed At 2023 Wisconsin Beer Festival
You're going to want to reserve the third Saturday in July to check out this massive beer fest that was just announced for Beloit, Wisconsin next summer. The Lager Than Life (A+ name) festival just announced that it will return for its second year to the surging southern Wisconsin town.
One Illinois Farmers Market Is Extending Its Season By Bringing the Fun Indoors
Every summer and early Fall most Illinois residents spend a lot of time at farmers' markets, then cold weather hits and all the fun is over. If you're already feeling withdrawals without farm-fresh products, I think you'll really enjoy what I am about to share with you. Edgebrook in Rockford...
What do YOU Think Belongs in The ‘Rockford Hall of Fame’
We want to know what you would put in the "Rockford Hall of Fame." The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducts the Class of 2022 on Saturday night. We will be highlighting these artists all day long on Saturday, on 96.7 The Eagle. So with this, we got thinking...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America
Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
