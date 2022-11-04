Read full article on original website
PHN Penguins Postgame: What Went Wrong, Winless in 7?!
The answers are shrinking. The Pittsburgh Penguins are winless in seven, near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, and now can’t find a win even when outplaying their opponents. The Seattle Kraken beat the Penguins 3-2 with two third-period goals on Saturday. The Penguins rallied to tie the...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Tanev Wins It
PITTSBURGH - The Kraken are now undefeated this season in the four games during which the first period was scoreless. Second-year Seattle is now undefeated in the last four games played (a franchise record), including a sweep of this past week's three-game road trip. Feels pretty good, Kraken faithful? Fan-favorite...
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
NHL
Matthews scores twice, Maple Leafs end Bruins' winning streak at seven
TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored twice, and the Toronto Maple Leafs ended the Boston Bruins' seven-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. "I think just really pleased with the effort throughout the 60 minutes," Matthews said. "I thought playing a really good team on the other end, they were going to get their chances and momentum swings, but I thought we did a really good job of just sticking with it, trusting each other, not panicking out there and obviously special teams was big. Our PK came up huge and [Erik] Kallgren coming in there in the third period played great. I think just overall a really good effort from all 20-plus guys.
NHL
Yotes Notes: Comeback Coyotes, Rockin' Roadrunners & Guenther Stays Up
The Arizona Coyotes started their roadtrip in style. The team battled back against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, rallying from a two-goal third period deficit to come away with a 3-2 win. The Coyotes have won two of their last three games, and are 2-2-1 in their last five. There...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Canadiens place Rem Pitlick on waivers
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers on Monday. Pitlick, 25, has appeared in seven games with Montreal this season and was held without a point. He has 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) in 53 games as a member of the CH since being claimed off waivers from the Wild in January 2022.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 144 (David Gustafsson)
Hear from the Jets forward on the start of the 2022-23 season!. Host Mitchell Clinton is joined by broadcasters Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a look at the first 11 games of the Winnipeg Jets season. Forward David Gustafsson stops by for a chat, and play-by-play voice of the Manitoba Moose, Daniel Fink, brings us up to speed on the Manitoba Moose.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
Winterhawks win wild game in shootout, take over 1st
Portland blew a 4-0 lead and then two one-goal leads to Spokane, the second with 35 seconds left in regulation, but won the shootout to take the game 8-7 and take over sole possession of 1st place in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference and US Division. Portland looked...
NHL
Reinhart scores twice in third, Panthers hold off Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Sam Reinhart scored his first two goals of the season for the Florida Panthers in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists, Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Panthers (7-5-1), who were coming off a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'GET EVERYONE INVOLVED'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get ready to face the Isles tonight. "We know the areas we have to clean up as a team ... I think we gotta roll four lines, roll three pairs and get everyone involved in the game." ZADOROV ON BUILDING OFF SATURDAY:
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
ESPN
Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4
LOS ANGELES -- — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 34 saves.
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'battled straight through' in loss to Kings
This was one that went from 0-100 real quick. In a game in which both teams had more than their fair share of chances, the Florida Panthers simply ran out of time in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH: Petrov named OHL's Player of the Week
EDMONTON, AB - Three games in three days? No problem for Matvey Petrov. The Oilers prospect continues to put up big numbers and earn plenty of plaudits for his offensive production to begin the 2022-23 OHL season with the North Bay Battalion. The 19-year-old has been named the OHL's Player...
