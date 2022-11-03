ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
davisjournal.com

Women stitching hearts worldwide

When Kaysville resident Deanne Tanner’s youngest child moved out earlier this year, she started looking for a way to serve the community. “Being an empty nester was fun until I got bored and lonely,” Tanner said. Tanner wanted to combine her love of quilting with a way to...
KAYSVILLE, UT
davisjournal.com

RFP goes out for ideas to remodel and restore former library building

Last month, the City Council was unanimous in sentiment that the former library building is iconic Kaysville, Main Street might not be the same without it, and it is worth coming up with a plan for it to be repurposed (depending on cost). The council determined the next best step would be to solicit a call for interest and issue an RFP for ideas to remodel and restore the former city building. At that time, the public was told to stay tuned for the public advertisement and to be thinking of innovative ideas.
KAYSVILLE, UT
davisjournal.com

Kaysville is known for its beautiful open space

Recently, Parks & Recreation Director Cole Stephens provided the City Council with an annual update. Stephens explained his department has responsibility over parks and trails, recreation, the City Cemetery, City Facilities, community events, and other public properties (rights-of-way). He said they also work with citizen boards such as the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the recently created Recreation, Arts, Museums and Parks Advisory Board (RAMP).
KAYSVILLE, UT
davisjournal.com

North Salt Lake photographers share their talent

City Hall was alight on Oct. 19 for a special event honoring those who took and submitted photos representing their city of North Salt Lake. All photos submitted were displayed and guests were able to select a “People’s Choice” award in both the children and adult categories. The last year’s winners were placed on easels for all to see what was hanging in the City Hall from the previous year. Energy was high as many prominent citizens of North Salt Lake and photographers congregated in the council room. The photos were then flashed on the available screens in the room as winners were announced and awarded a gift card.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
davisjournal.com

Kaysville woman quilts her own story

Kaysville resident Sheila Stettler recently won an award of excellence at the Annual Best of State Quilt held at the Springville Art Museum. Quilts are judged on the quality of artistry, design, color, originality, and general appeal and must be “admitted” into the show. “Just to get accepted...
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Kearns pastor created a multicultural church where people learn from each other

KEARNS — Pastor Corey J. Hodges has been working to cultivate a multicultural atmosphere at the Point Church during the last 15 years, and he has been succeeding. The Point Church currently has at least 33 different nationalities represented in its congregation, counting first generation Americans and people who were born in other countries.
KEARNS, UT
KPCW

Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback

Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
HEBER CITY, UT
metalinsider.net

Silent Planet Involved in Van Accident, Miss Salt Lake City Show

California metalcore band Silent Planet were involved in a van accident in the wee hours of Thursday (11/3) morning. Heading from Wyoming to Salt Lake City, Utah on their way to their next tour stop, the band’s van hit a patch of ice and rolled over in the snow. All members survived the wreck, though frontman Garrett Russell had to be taken away by ambulance.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
onekindesign.com

Tour an outstanding barndominium style home in the Utah mountains

Think Architecture in collaboration with Magleby Construction has designed this incredible barndominium-style garage/guest home located in Wolf Creek Ranch, a mountain living community just outside of Park City, Utah. This barndominium is an amazing addition to this mountain property. It allows for lots of guests without having to overrun the main house. The spaces feel rustic, yet modern with a few fun pops of color.
PARK CITY, UT

