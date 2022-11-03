City Hall was alight on Oct. 19 for a special event honoring those who took and submitted photos representing their city of North Salt Lake. All photos submitted were displayed and guests were able to select a “People’s Choice” award in both the children and adult categories. The last year’s winners were placed on easels for all to see what was hanging in the City Hall from the previous year. Energy was high as many prominent citizens of North Salt Lake and photographers congregated in the council room. The photos were then flashed on the available screens in the room as winners were announced and awarded a gift card.

NORTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO