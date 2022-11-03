Read full article on original website
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After one Ogden family watched their doorbell camera footage from Halloween, they began a search for one trick-or-treater who stopped by their house. They didn’t want to find her because of any trick, rather to reward her for the treats she left in their empty camera bowl. With the help of social […]
davisjournal.com
Women stitching hearts worldwide
When Kaysville resident Deanne Tanner’s youngest child moved out earlier this year, she started looking for a way to serve the community. “Being an empty nester was fun until I got bored and lonely,” Tanner said. Tanner wanted to combine her love of quilting with a way to...
davisjournal.com
RFP goes out for ideas to remodel and restore former library building
Last month, the City Council was unanimous in sentiment that the former library building is iconic Kaysville, Main Street might not be the same without it, and it is worth coming up with a plan for it to be repurposed (depending on cost). The council determined the next best step would be to solicit a call for interest and issue an RFP for ideas to remodel and restore the former city building. At that time, the public was told to stay tuned for the public advertisement and to be thinking of innovative ideas.
davisjournal.com
Kaysville is known for its beautiful open space
Recently, Parks & Recreation Director Cole Stephens provided the City Council with an annual update. Stephens explained his department has responsibility over parks and trails, recreation, the City Cemetery, City Facilities, community events, and other public properties (rights-of-way). He said they also work with citizen boards such as the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the recently created Recreation, Arts, Museums and Parks Advisory Board (RAMP).
davisjournal.com
North Salt Lake photographers share their talent
City Hall was alight on Oct. 19 for a special event honoring those who took and submitted photos representing their city of North Salt Lake. All photos submitted were displayed and guests were able to select a “People’s Choice” award in both the children and adult categories. The last year’s winners were placed on easels for all to see what was hanging in the City Hall from the previous year. Energy was high as many prominent citizens of North Salt Lake and photographers congregated in the council room. The photos were then flashed on the available screens in the room as winners were announced and awarded a gift card.
‘I’m worried it’s going to be a ghost town’: Nearby businesses still dealing with economic impact of Sugar House fire
It's been almost two weeks since what was supposed to be the Sugar Alley Apartments went up in flames, and the aftermath of that fire is still impacting people in nearby apartments and businesses.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
Utah man tracks down cat who climbed up into neighbor's car for warmth
A Utah man and his cat were reunited after the feline took an accidental trip across the Salt Lake Valley earlier this week.
Ski Resort Captures Awesome Video of Moose on Snow Cam: VIDEO
Ski season may not be officially open yet, but that hasn’t stopped a couple of brazen moose from hitting the slopes. The Snowbasin Ski Resort in Utah recently received a couple of early-season snow storms that blanketed the mountain with fresh snow and powder. As a result, residents all...
davisjournal.com
Kaysville woman quilts her own story
Kaysville resident Sheila Stettler recently won an award of excellence at the Annual Best of State Quilt held at the Springville Art Museum. Quilts are judged on the quality of artistry, design, color, originality, and general appeal and must be “admitted” into the show. “Just to get accepted...
ksl.com
Kearns pastor created a multicultural church where people learn from each other
KEARNS — Pastor Corey J. Hodges has been working to cultivate a multicultural atmosphere at the Point Church during the last 15 years, and he has been succeeding. The Point Church currently has at least 33 different nationalities represented in its congregation, counting first generation Americans and people who were born in other countries.
ksl.com
Utah's toymaker retires at 87, but passes on legacy of service and love
WEST JORDAN — Alton Thacker remembers a little girl in Mexico whose eyes lit up when she played with a wooden toy car for the first time, giggling as she rolled the car across her stomach and marveling at the light reflecting off the car. "When a little person...
Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback
Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
Lindon driver captures meteor on dashcam
A Lindon driver captured a meteor on their dashcam while driving home from the gym early Friday morning.
Sugar House businesses struggling after massive apartment fire
The damage and debris of the Sugarhouse apartment fire looms over local businesses, taunting them as another day goes by and they can’t reopen.
Golden Corral to give out free meals to all U.S. service members, veterans
Golden Corral restaurants across the nation will be giving out free "thank you" meals to all U.S. service members and veterans on Monday, Nov. 14, in recognition of Veterans Day.
metalinsider.net
Silent Planet Involved in Van Accident, Miss Salt Lake City Show
California metalcore band Silent Planet were involved in a van accident in the wee hours of Thursday (11/3) morning. Heading from Wyoming to Salt Lake City, Utah on their way to their next tour stop, the band’s van hit a patch of ice and rolled over in the snow. All members survived the wreck, though frontman Garrett Russell had to be taken away by ambulance.
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
Are homeless people being sent to Salt Lake City from Wyoming?
People experiencing homelessness in Wyoming are reportedly being sent to Salt Lake City as winter approaches, leaving the city responsible for taking care of another state's homeless problem.
onekindesign.com
Tour an outstanding barndominium style home in the Utah mountains
Think Architecture in collaboration with Magleby Construction has designed this incredible barndominium-style garage/guest home located in Wolf Creek Ranch, a mountain living community just outside of Park City, Utah. This barndominium is an amazing addition to this mountain property. It allows for lots of guests without having to overrun the main house. The spaces feel rustic, yet modern with a few fun pops of color.
