Johns Hopkins University food service workers protest over fallout from contract negotiations

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE - Food service workers at Johns Hopkins University are raising their voices after a fallout over contract negotiations between their union and the school.

The food service workers protested Thursday afternoon, joined with Johns Hopkins students.

Protesters said they are concerned about job security and standards.

"We are out here today because in the university's proposal, there is zero job security for these workers," a protester said. "We want all food service workers on campus to have decent jobs."

"We want a fair contract. We want our job security," another said.

John Hopkins sent WJZ this statement:

"Johns Hopkins University has a long history of positive and productive relationships with union representatives on campus. We have been engaged in productive collective bargaining negotiations with UNITE HERE Local 7, the union representing the dining hall workers, since December 2021 and hope to come to agreement on a first contract in the coming days and weeks."

