Maryland Weather: Unseasonably warm Purple Friday leads to warmer weekend

BALTIMORE-- Unseasonably warm weather will continue across the area for Friday into the weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday after a foggy start with highs in the low 70s.

Temps this weekend get even warmer into the mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday afternoon with lows falling to around 60 at night.

A cold front will approach the area Sunday with an increase in clouds and a slight chance for showers mainly across Western Maryland but a few of the showers could reach I-95.

The overall forecast looks mainly dry for this weekend.

As we head into next week, partly cloudy skies can be expected on Monday with a continuation of unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid 70s.

We will turn cooler for Election Day with temps in the 60s for highs.

Temperatures will remain mild but cooler through the rest of the week, with increasing chances for rain by Thursday and Veterans Day. Highs will remain in the 60s for the rest of the week with a return to highs in the 50s by next weekend as a pattern shift brings cooler temperatures to the area.