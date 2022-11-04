Read full article on original website
What does the Dendro Hypostasis drop in Genshin Impact?
The final member of Genshin Impact’s Hypostasis family finally arrived following the release of Dendro as a playable element with the Sumeru updates. This new boss resides deep within Sumeru and is an important foe to face for any players seeking to level up Nahida. Hypostases are complex beings...
Pokémon series’ first flamingo Pokémon appears in leaked screenshots of Scarlet and Violet
According to new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks, a Pokémon that calls the Paldea region home appears to take the shape of an animal that has never been used as a basis to create a Pokémon before. New in-game screenshots of a player’s journey through Paldea have...
How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go
Pokémon is known for implementing unique crossover content between games across the series, and ever since Pokémon Go launched in 2016 that has been the focal point for several tie-ins for the main series. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just the latest games to receive the crossover treatment, as Niantic were the first to actually implement a Gen 9 Pokémon in a way that players around the world can interact with.
Not so hidden: Ghost perk doesn’t work quite how you think in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has a massive collection of different perks that can give Call of Duty gamers countless hours of varying gameplay. These perks are designed to change the way you play your matches, making you hunt slowly and methodically, or fly around corners spraying at anything in your path on the battlefield.
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
Dota 2 stole all the Halloween Candy and is hoarding it behind low drop rates and a paywall in Diretide
On the back of a shaven beard, Diretide arrived in Dota 2, bringing season’s “Greevilings.” This year’s Diretide is noticeably different from the previous iterations as it also features some elements from the Frostivus event. Diretide matches generally last less than 20 minutes and feature some epic teamfights, but the game mode has been overshadowed by how difficult it has been to farm Candies.
Riot is looking into ARAM for changes beyond balancing—including adjusting abilities in League
ARAM is a strictly fun game mode League of Legends players normally play to warm up for their solo queue games or when they simply want to have fun with their friends. Although a fun mode, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t need balancing, similar to Summoner’s Rift. After years and years of neglecting ARAM, Riot Games is finally giving it some much-needed attention.
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards to go along with it
Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
How to convert your CS:GO sensitivity to Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has dropped and people are leaping from other games to nuke everyone off the server, but when you start a new game, the controls are always a problem. Messing around with your settings is a necessary step in finding your groove; it’ll help you become more accurate and let you see every spec of dirt beneath your feet.
Best Akimbo weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and how to unlock them
The Call of Duty series has always had customization at the forefront of its gameplay, with a wide variety of different skins, attachments, and even the amount of guns that people can use. There’s tons of gameplay to experience. Players can roam the map, popping heads with a weapon...
New Nintendo Indie World showcase is bringing the end-of-year heat soon
Nintendo is set to host an Indie World showcase this week. The Indie World stream is Nintendo’s opportunity to announce all of the new games from indie game developers coming to the Switch. Indie games have become huge for Nintendo, with an abundance of unique titles coming to the eShop year after year.
Overwatch 2 devs want to make a melee DPS hero as long as they can solve some issues
Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson recently revealed that there is “definitely a chance” that a melee DPS hero could be in the plans for Overwatch 2. In an interview with Gamer Brave, three key members of the Overwatch 2 team discussed a number of various topics that ranged from the upcoming hero Ramattra to the impending queue times for tank players leading up to her release. The biggest talking point of the interview had to be the mention of wanting to create a melee DPS hero for Overwatch 2, though.
Guzzlord and Team Go Rocket are about to take over Pokémon Go
Disaster is upon us with Guzzlord entering the world of Pokémon Go from Ultra Space in the Greedy Gluttons event. And that isn’t all because Team Go Rocket won’t let players rest, with new Shadow Pokémon entering the fray during a new Rocket Takeover too. From...
Does Harvestella have romance?
Square Enix’s newest life simulation role-playing game, Harvestella, has been out for just about a day, yet it already has players asking many questions about what the game has to offer. In Harvestella, players have a wide scope of various things that they can do throughout the day. Some...
How to get weapon charms in Modern Warfare 2
In almost all FPS titles, players are allowed to customize their guns with crazy skins, stickers, and weapon charms. Customizing your weapons allows you to express yourself. Once your skin has an awesome sticker on it, you one-tap someone from across the map and do it in style. In Modern Warfare 2, you can easily decorate most weapons, meaning there’s style to each kill.
K’Sante’s win rate is abysmal at League of Legends release despite early buffs
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is the latest League of Legends champion to hit the live servers on Nov. 3. Trying to avoid the tradition of releasing unbalanced champions like Yuumi and Zeri, Riot Games preemptively buffed K’Sante on the PBE. But this wasn’t enough for the champion to become a relevant pick, even at his release.
What are Purple Coins used for in Sonic Frontiers?
Sonic Frontiers is overloaded with different collectible items that have little information. You can run around for hours collecting different items to level up Sonic’s abilities, unlock new moves, and help to complete the story—but there is one item that doesn’t seem to have a purpose at first.
These 10 heroes are crushing the Dota 2 Diretide meta
Seasonal game modes like Diretide can look like fun additions to Dota 2. Considering how competitive the meta can get in ranked Dota 2 matches, an alternate game mode is essentially a breath of fresh air until players break down its unique meta. Shortly after Diretide’s 2022 release, some heroes...
