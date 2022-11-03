Chauncey Gardner-Johnson pick sets up Touchdown Brown for Eagles

The Houston Texans could not afford turnovers against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Davis Mills made the mistake in the third quarter and it cost his team.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson made the pick and it set up the Eagles’ offense.

Jalen Hurts and his offense took 2 plays to go 17 yards. It happened in 9 seconds and the quarterback found a wide-open A.J. Brown for the score that made it 21-14 after the PAT.