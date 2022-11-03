ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson pick sets up Touchdown Brown for Eagles

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35r8Qt_0iyAR7IM00

The Houston Texans could not afford turnovers against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Davis Mills made the mistake in the third quarter and it cost his team.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson made the pick and it set up the Eagles’ offense.

Jalen Hurts and his offense took 2 plays to go 17 yards. It happened in 9 seconds and the quarterback found a wide-open A.J. Brown for the score that made it 21-14 after the PAT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Staff picks: Final score, bold predictions for Saints vs. Ravens on MNF

We’re hours away from the New Orleans Saints’ kickoff with the Baltimore Ravens in prime time, and there’s a lot at work in this game. Both teams are managing serious injuries, but one of them has a former MVP at quarterback who can help them overcome it. New Orleans is coming off of a stunning shutout victory a week ago, so momentum is on their side. Will it be enough to slow down Lamar Jackson? Here’s our staff picks and final score predictions, with some hot takes and bold predictions thrown in:
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Packers should just get it over with and bench Aaron Rodgers

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The Green Bay Packers are a dumpster fire right now and things don’t feel like they’re going to get better any time soon (that’s what a loss to the Lions will do to your expectations), so now there’s really one thing Matt LaFleur and Co. should today, tomorrow, or at least sometime this week – bench Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles load up on impact defenders

We’re now nine weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report

The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy