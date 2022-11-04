ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Elon Musk beginning layoffs at Twitter

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLPAV_0iyAQkKh00

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk is beginning the expected layoffs at Twitter, a week after he closed a deal on the social media giant.

The New York Times and The Washington Post, citing an email sent to workers, said that Musk will begin his overhaul of Twitter on Friday by reducing the company’s workforce of 7,500 employees.

“Team, in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the email to workers said. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Workers were told to go home and not return to the company’s offices on Friday while cuts were being made, the Times reported. The email came from a generic address and was signed “Twitter.”

According to the Post, the email told workers that by 9 a.m. PDT on Friday, they would receive a second email with the subject line, “Your Role at Twitter.”

Workers keeping their jobs would be notified on their company email, the Post reported. Those losing them would learn their fates through their personal emails.

The number of employees who could be laid off was not revealed, but CNBC reported on Wednesday that employees were expecting a 50% reduction in the workforce.

Musk, 51, took control at Twitter on Oct. 27 as his $44 billion deal to buy the company closed, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He immediately fired several top executives at Twitter after taking over, terminating Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief executive; Ned Segal, the chief financial officer; Vijaya Gadde, the top legal and policy executive; and Sean Edgett, the general counsel.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos

Elon Musk sought to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter on Wednesday that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won't harm their brands, acknowledging that some "dumb things" might happen on his way to creating what he says will be a better, safer user experience. The latest...
960 The Ref

Harry Potter Sorting Hat voice, Leslie Phillips, dies

Leslie Phillips, the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” films, has died. Phillips was best known for his role in the “Carry On” movie franchise but his voice gave life to the Sorting Hat, which designated Hogwarts students into the various houses, CNN reported.
960 The Ref

How to read your social media feeds on Election Day

Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday's pivotal U.S. midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation. There's also a lot of useful information on social media, including authoritative results from election officials, the latest news about candidates...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures

NEW YORK — (AP) — Snoop Dogg is getting a big-screen biopic. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg's life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. The film will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.”
NEW YORK STATE
960 The Ref

Stocks slump on Wall Street; crypto prices dive again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street closed sharply lower, giving back a big chunk of the gains built in a three-day rally running up to Election Day. The S&P 500 lost 2.1% Wednesday. Several sources of disappointment were behind the drop. There’s still uncertainty about whether Tuesday’s elections will result in a divided Congress that would prevent the kinds of economic policies that make Wall Street nervous. A batch of sour profit reports also hurt, while crypto plunged again amid the industry’s latest crisis of confidence. Looming over all of it is a report scheduled for Thursday, when the U.S. government gives the latest update on inflation.
960 The Ref

Brooklyn Nets owners start program for minority-led startups

NEW YORK — (AP) — Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, launched the largest business accelerator for minority founders of early-stage startups on Monday. Named BK-XL, the accelerator will invest up to $500,000 each in 12 startups led by Black, Indigenous and other minority founders in 2023.
BROOKLYN, NY
960 The Ref

Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans awoke Wednesday to Election Day outcomes that remained nearly as murky as the night before: "House, Senate control still hangs in the balance," a CNN caption blared. Yet if the results of midterm elections hadn't solidified, the media narrative clearly had. Good...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
90K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy