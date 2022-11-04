ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Weinstein attorney, accuser clash over her memory of assault

By ANDREW DALTON
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvfqB_0iyAPO9200

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — An attorney for Harvey Weinstein suggested Thursday that the shifts in a massage therapist's account of a 2010 sexual assault by the former movie mogul meant she had fabricated details, while she insisted that working through the trauma had drawn out more accurate memories.

Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman pointed out differences over time in stories she told to police and prosecutors in 2019 and 2020, in her testimony to a grand jury last year, and in her words on the witness stand Wednesday, when she said Weinstein had trapped her in a bathroom, masturbated in front of her and groped her breasts after hiring her for a massage in his Beverly Hills hotel room.

“Do you think your memory is better now than it was three years ago?” Werksman asked.

“Yes,” she answered. At another point she said, “My memory was foggy then, but I remember everything now."

The woman said discussions about the assault with friends, authorities, a therapist and others had brought clarity and made her face difficult details that she had buried in her memory.

Werksman asked if the conversations represented an effort “to build consensus.”

The woman insisted it wasn't.

“The more I spoke about it, the more I recalled the trauma that happened to me,” she said. "I was blocking it out for so long.”

The woman is going by Jane Doe in court. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused.

Weinstein is charged with sexual battery by restraint for the incident, one of 11 sexual assault counts involving five women he's charged with at his Los Angeles trial. He has pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex. He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York.

Werksman especially dwelt on whether Weinstein touched her over or under her clothes, suggesting her story suspiciously shifted over time to include the skin-on-skin contact required by California law for sexual battery.

“You didn’t change your story from 'it didn’t happen at all,' to ‘I’m 95% sure’ to 'I’m 100% sure’ so that they could criminally prosecute Mr. Weinstein?” Werksman asked.

"No,” she said.

“Your story is like the US economy, eight percent inflation, isn't it?" Werksman said, though the judge rejected the question after an objection.

She testified Wednesday that she had been embarrassed and humiliated that she had allowed herself to be alone with Weinstein several times more, including two more massages where she said he engaged in similar unwanted sexual behavior.

The defense seized on the issue during cross-examination.

“He calls for another massage, and you say ‘buzz off creep’ and hang up, right?” Werksman asked.

“No,” woman said.

“No, Werksman replied, ”you schedule another massage."

During the first massage, Weinstein and the woman discussed her writing a book about her techniques for the publishing arm of his movie company, Miramax.

Werksman suggested that the woman had done a consensual sexual favor for Weinstein to better her chances of being published.

“You pursued a book deal because that was your end of a bargain for having sexual relations with Mr. Weinstein, correct?” he asked.

“Incorrect," she said.

The woman said the book had been Weinstein's idea, and while she was intrigued and took part in several months of emails with his employees, the decision to drop it was mutual.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Casey Anthony Breaks Silence for the First Time on Camera

Three-year-old Caylee Marie Anthony went missing in the summer of 2008. That fall, authorities in Orlando, Florida charged Caylee’s mother, Casey Anthony, with first-degree murder. In December of the same year, someone found the toddler’s body in a wooded area not far from the Anthony family home. Casey...
ORLANDO, FL
960 The Ref

Texas woman gets death for killing woman to take unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas — (AP) — A Texas jury sentenced a woman to death Wednesday for killing a pregnant woman she knew to take her unborn daughter. Jurors returned with the sentence for Taylor Parker, 29, after deliberating for just over an hour, the Texarkana Gazette reported. The same Bowie County jury convicted Parker on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, whose baby was cut from her womb and did not survive.
NEW BOSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Florida man receives 2-year sentence for hate crime against Black man

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man convicted of a federal hate crime last year was sentenced on Monday to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, also received three years of supervised release for a racially motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public road in Pinellas County, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The victim was attacked while driving home from Seminole with family members, prosecutors said.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
960 The Ref

Judge sets June 2023 trial in killing of cyclist Wilson

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas judge on Wednesday refused to throw out statements made to police by the woman accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson and set the case for trial in June 2023. State District Judge Brenda Kennedy said police did not violate...
AUSTIN, TX
960 The Ref

Ex-Yale coach gets 5 months in admissions bribery scandal

BOSTON — (AP) — The former Yale University women's soccer coach whose cooperation with authorities helped blow the lid off the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal by leading the FBI to the scheme's mastermind was sentenced Wednesday to five months in prison. Rudy Meredith, head coach at Yale...
NEW HAVEN, CT
960 The Ref

'Great danger': Couple sentenced in submarine secrets case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Citing the “great danger” that a Navy engineer and his wife posed to U.S. security, a federal judge gave both of them lengthy prison terms Wednesday for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to what they thought was a representative of a foreign government.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
960 The Ref

French cardinal to be investigated over abuse confessions

PARIS — (AP) — The prosecutor’s office in Marseille has opened a preliminary investigation for “aggravated sexual assault” against Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, one of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church. Via a letter that was read out Monday during a conference of French...
960 The Ref

Bid for new trial fails, Elizabeth Holmes awaits sentencing

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness's recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn't enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
90K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy