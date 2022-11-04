Read full article on original website
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
2 superstars the Yankees could sign if they miss out on Aaron Judge
While the New York Yankees have a bit of leverage in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, given he desires to continue wearing pinstripes, the probability of the superstar slugger remaining in the Bronx is over 50%. However, the expectation is that several clubs with expansive financial situations will make a serious run at his services.
One prospect the Yankees will likely trade this off-season
The New York Yankees undoubtedly have their hands full this off-season, but general manager Brian Cashman is expected to be retained on a contract extension, with his deal expiring on December 31. Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the team’s primary focus, but Cashman has a few smaller situations to deal with,...
Pair of Mets opt out of contracts | Red Sox’s makes Xander Bogaerts free agency decision
The Hot Stove is heating up. The MLBPA announced Monday nine more players have decided to opt out of their contracts and become free agents:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The headliner here is Bogaerts, who had three years and $60 million remaining on his deal and...
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Mets' Chris Bassitt to decline mutual option
Mets’ starter Chris Bassitt is expected to decline his $19M mutual option per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Bassitt will receive a $150K buyout and head to free agency for the first time in his career. Following a trade from the Athletics, Bassitt agreed to a one-year,...
tigerrag.com
Houston’s Bregman continues LSU’s championship legacy with World Series title
Third baseman Alex Bregman bolstered the list of former LSU players that have won World Series championships when the Houston Astros posted a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday in Minute Maid Park. Bregman earned his second World Series ring with the Astros, who also defeated the Los Angeles...
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
KOLD-TV
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, full postseason bracket as Astros win title over Phillies
The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions. The Astros won their second title in franchise history and first since 2017 as they took down the Philadelphia Phillies in World Series Game 6 on Saturday night. The Astros won at Minute Maid Park, becoming the first team to clinch the title at home since the 2013 Red Sox.
Should the Mets trade catcher James McCann this off-season?
One contract the New York Mets would probably be happy to still consume if a trade were to be executed this offseason is the one of catcher, James McCann. After signing with the Mets in December 2020 and providing some excitement at the time, things have certainly gone nowhere near expected for McCann.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Farhan Zaidi Hired As General Manager
On November 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Farhan Zaidi as their 11th general manager in franchise history. He joined a Dodgers front office that was headed by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. With Zaidi part of the equation, the Dodgers posted one of the best seasons in...
Angels add three coaches to Phil Nevin’s staff
The Los Angeles Angels hired three new coaches for the staff of manager Phil Nevin, including new hitting coach Marcus
Angels' coaching staff will have a very Yankees look to it next season
The Angels have hired Marcus Thames, who played with the Dodgers and Yankees, as their new hitting coach. He was the Miami Marlins' hitting coach in 2022.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Free-Agent Fit Signs Elsewhere, Thinning Relief Pitcher Market
The easiest solution to fill the Boston Red Sox's vacant closer role no longer is an option thanks to some big spending on the first day of the exclusive portion of free agency. The New York Mets and elite closer Edwin Díaz agreed to a massive five-year, $102 million contract...
Brian Cashman Provides Update on Contract Status With Yankees
Cashman is in contract limbo after completing his 25th season as New York's general manager
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series
Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
