FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015

The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral

Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOLD-TV

Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Farhan Zaidi Hired As General Manager

On November 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Farhan Zaidi as their 11th general manager in franchise history. He joined a Dodgers front office that was headed by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. With Zaidi part of the equation, the Dodgers posted one of the best seasons in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Free-Agent Fit Signs Elsewhere, Thinning Relief Pitcher Market

The easiest solution to fill the Boston Red Sox's vacant closer role no longer is an option thanks to some big spending on the first day of the exclusive portion of free agency. The New York Mets and elite closer Edwin Díaz agreed to a massive five-year, $102 million contract...
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series

Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
HOUSTON, TX

