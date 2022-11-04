Man escapes Uptown fire

Crews battle fire on Fifth Avenue in Uptown 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was able to escape a fire in Uptown on Thursday night.

Dispatchers said the call for a fire on Fifth Avenue came in just after 9 p.m. Heavy flames were seen coming from the second floor.

One person was able to escape a fire at a building on Fifth Avenue on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said there are apartments, which are partially being renovated, upstairs. There's also a hair dresser business in the building. A BBQ restaurant that used to be there is no longer in business.

The man who escaped was evaluated by medics at the scene, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said.

There were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.