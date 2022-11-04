ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man escapes Uptown fire

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVfE7_0iyAKlQo00

Crews battle fire on Fifth Avenue in Uptown 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was able to escape a fire in Uptown on Thursday night.

Dispatchers said the call for a fire on Fifth Avenue came in just after 9 p.m. Heavy flames were seen coming from the second floor.

One person was able to escape a fire at a building on Fifth Avenue on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said there are apartments, which are partially being renovated, upstairs. There's also a hair dresser business in the building. A BBQ restaurant that used to be there is no longer in business.

The man who escaped was evaluated by medics at the scene, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said.

There were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man found shot to death in SVU in Stanton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after finding a man shot to death inside a vehicle in Stanton Heights late Sunday night.Police from Zone 5 received a 911 call for shots fired around 11:45 p.m. on Millerdale Street. The caller said they believed it was as many as 20 shots, Public Safety officials said.Officers found the victim in an SUV. He was shot multiple times and there were bullet holes in the vehicle.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Public Safety officials said the scene was believed to be outside of the ShotSpotter coverage area. However, officials contacted ShotSpotter overnight and they were able to locate 14 shots in the area, Public Safety said.Investigators have not yet provided the name or age of the victim.Detectives with Violent Crime Unit are investigating the homicide.  Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Toddler found in Bethel Park private pond dies

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) -- A toddler has died after being found in a private pond over the weekend in Bethel Park.The incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road.First responders rushed to the scene and medics performed CPR on the 2-year-old, but the child later died at a local hospital.Allegheny County police are now investigating.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in McKeesport.First responders were called just after 6 a.m. Monday to Beacon Street, Allegheny County police said.The victim, who hasn't been identified, was shot several times and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Millerdale Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg police buying back guns on Saturday

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Wilkinsburg police are hosting a gun buyback on Saturday.Police will buy back guns with Giant Eagle and Save-a-Lot gift cards. Handguns will sell for $50 and rifles for $25, no questions asked. Police said they'll also collect ammunition, knives and brass knuckles, but they won't pay for those.  The event, sponsored by the police department and Wilkinsburg Sanctuary Project for Peace, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Wilkinsburg Borough building on Ross Avenue.Participants have to be at least 21 years old and masks are required. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Victim expected to survive after shooting in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot on Saturday night in Stowe Township. Just before 10 p.m., Allegheny County Police were called to the 700 block of Broadway Avenue and once they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting outside Monaca Walmart sends one person to hospital

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Gunfire outside of a Walmart in Beaver County sent one person to the hospital, while another person was taken into custody.Police responded to a shooting situation near the Walmart on Brodhead Road in Monaca, Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed Sunday evening.Dispatch also confirmed there was one injury on the scene, with the victim being taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.KDKA's Shelley Bortz was on the scene and spoke with the police commander who said they do have a suspect in custody as of 8:25 p.m. Sunday."Our officers were dispatched to a report of an individual...
CBS Pittsburgh

6-year-old leukemia survivor to light PPG Place tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 6-year-old boy who survived leukemia will get the honor of flipping the switch on the tree at PPG Place. Grayson Pulling from Youngstown, Ohio will take center stage during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.Grayson started his battle with leukemia at the age of 3. After many surgeries and treatments, Grayson is now cancer free. The tree lighting will pay tribute to everyone whose lives have been impacted by cancer. It's scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 and will kick off Light Up Night festivities in downtown Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of Darlene Harbison continues search in Cabot today

CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CABOT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman in critical condition after shooting in Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -  A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot just after midnight. According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 100 block of Goettman Street for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in both legs. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have said they believe the shooting happened over some type of parking dispute. An investigation is underway. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Extended ballot drop-off hours available through Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Allegheny County, extended ballot drop-off hours are happening at the County Office Building on Ross Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.This is for voters to hand over their mail-in ballots in person.The drop-off box will be available Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.On Tuesday, Election Day, the drop box hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.You do not have to find parking, there is an area outside the Ross Street entrance where you can pull over, put on your flashers, and head inside to hand in your vote.
CBS Pittsburgh

One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas

Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT opens voting for Paint the Plow program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PennDOT's District 11 is gearing up for the winter season by opening voting for its Paint the Plow program!High school students from Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties decorated 11 plows based on the statewide theme of "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice."Students from Beaver Falls, East Allegheny, Freedom Area, Hopewell, Montour, Neshannock, New Brighton, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Shenango, Upper St. Clair, and Woodland Hills high schools participated.Now it's your turn to vote on your favorite. Click here to get a look at the entries and vote for your favorite.You can cast your vote for the Fan Favorite through Sunday, Nov. 13.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police presence request for Brighton Heights funeral went unfulfilled, Pittsburgh police said

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A police presence was requested at the Destiny of Faith Church on the day of John Hornezes' funeral, but that request went unfulfilled, Pittsburgh police said.Six people and a horse were injured when the gunfire erupted outside of Hornezes' funeral. Two teenagers are facing charges.Hornezes was shot and killed in a shooting on Oct. 15 on Cedar Avenue on the North Side. Two innocent bystanders waiting for a bus were also killed in the gunfire that started as a fight. Police were requested to be at the funeral because of fears of retaliation, but police said that request was not fulfilled....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen shot twice in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teen was shot twice in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood. Officers found the juvenile on Glen Mawr Street after they got a ShotSpotter alert for three rounds fired on Narcissus Avenue.   Police said officers applied two tourniquets before medics arrived. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A neighbor said he heard three gunshots and ran outside. He said another neighbor grabbed a shirt and helped the teen. The neighbor who helped said the victim's brother told him they were walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone fired shots. Police confirmed the teen was shot twice and believe it was a targeted shooting. There was no word on any suspects. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

County Judge David Cashman dies at 76

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that County Judge David Cashman has died. The DA's Office says he died over the weekend at the age of 76. His legal career spanned half a century. A cause of death has not been released.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
32K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy