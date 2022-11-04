ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Britney Spears sends a ‘beautiful special happy f–k you’ to dad Jamie

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvYrG_0iyAJdPD00
Britney Spears called out her dad Jamie Spears for how she was treated during her conservatorship. WireImage

Britney Spears has a very “special” message for her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

The pop star, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday to share all the wonderful things she is able to do now that her conservatorship is over.

“It’s been a while since I talked to my pops !!!,” the “Womanizer” singer wrote alongside a throwback photo. “Brit Brit’s got some good special news 👍🏼 … this year I’ve been able to get cash for the first time with my ATM card !!!”

“Damn I must say … not being a part of your slave treatment program has changed my life 🙈 !!! Guess what ??? I can go to spas now too 💅🏼 !!!”

The Grammy-winning singer went on to share that her father, 70, wouldn’t let her go to spas out of fear she would “drink coffee” — another thing she’s now embracing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpInP_0iyAJdPD00
The “Toxic” singer spoke about all of her newfound freedoms.

“I’m an equal person now … and I’m so HAPPY !!!,” she wrote. “Anyways I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f–k you 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!.”

The songstress’ spirited post comes just weeks after she claimed her estranged father treated her like a “f–king dog” and was “trying to kill” her during her 13-year conservatorship

“The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f–king hell,” Britney said in a two-minute audio clip shared on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqQRR_0iyAJdPD00
Her conservatorship ended in November 2021. Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yt5fX_0iyAJdPD00
Her conservatorship ended in November 2021. Shutterstock

She went on to say she hopes her father gets his privileges stripped from him — the same way he took her freedoms from her.

“My wish is to take my father to a place … take his car away … his home away … his door to privacy away,” she wrote, before describing how she was treated. “sit him down 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm being asked questions and people treating him like a science experience [sic] … monitoring his food … no phone … nurses watch him shower and dress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p70H8_0iyAJdPD00
Britney previously said Jamie treated her “like a dog.”

She recently had a similar message for her estranged mother, telling her to “go f–k [her]self” after the 67-year-old tried to get ahold of her via social media.

The “Toxic” singer’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after Britney spoke out during a bombshell court testimony about the “abuse” and “bullying” she endured.

Comments / 71

Lifesaver
3d ago

If she can't have a conversation face to face she should keep her mouth shut. All of this spewing on social media just proves the families point that she's unstable. Including her 2 sons.

Reply(7)
43
Alexandro Arocho
3d ago

Again, she can't keep her mouth shut, I'm starting to think her kids weren't brainwashed by her ex but instead they're seeing the only she does is talk bad about her hole family

Reply(4)
31
d Smith
3d ago

There were reasons that she needed a conservator. Just Brittnays father was the wrong person to oversee it! Now that she is no longer being silenced the public can see intervention was necessary. Brittney, happiness is the best revenge.

Reply
12
Related
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
Parade

Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
OK! Magazine

Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe

The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
WKSS KISS 95-7

Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez

Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
OK! Magazine

Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo

Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing

Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy