Britney Spears sends a ‘beautiful special happy f–k you’ to dad Jamie

Britney Spears called out her dad Jamie Spears for how she was treated during her conservatorship. WireImage

Britney Spears has a very “special” message for her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

The pop star, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday to share all the wonderful things she is able to do now that her conservatorship is over.

“It’s been a while since I talked to my pops !!!,” the “Womanizer” singer wrote alongside a throwback photo. “Brit Brit’s got some good special news 👍🏼 … this year I’ve been able to get cash for the first time with my ATM card !!!”

“Damn I must say … not being a part of your slave treatment program has changed my life 🙈 !!! Guess what ??? I can go to spas now too 💅🏼 !!!”

The Grammy-winning singer went on to share that her father, 70, wouldn’t let her go to spas out of fear she would “drink coffee” — another thing she’s now embracing.

The “Toxic” singer spoke about all of her newfound freedoms.

“I’m an equal person now … and I’m so HAPPY !!!,” she wrote. “Anyways I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f–k you 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!.”

The songstress’ spirited post comes just weeks after she claimed her estranged father treated her like a “f–king dog” and was “trying to kill” her during her 13-year conservatorship

“The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f–king hell,” Britney said in a two-minute audio clip shared on Twitter.

Her conservatorship ended in November 2021. Shutterstock

She went on to say she hopes her father gets his privileges stripped from him — the same way he took her freedoms from her.

“My wish is to take my father to a place … take his car away … his home away … his door to privacy away,” she wrote, before describing how she was treated. “sit him down 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm being asked questions and people treating him like a science experience [sic] … monitoring his food … no phone … nurses watch him shower and dress.”

Britney previously said Jamie treated her “like a dog.”

She recently had a similar message for her estranged mother, telling her to “go f–k [her]self” after the 67-year-old tried to get ahold of her via social media.

The “Toxic” singer’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after Britney spoke out during a bombshell court testimony about the “abuse” and “bullying” she endured.