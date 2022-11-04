ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Salina Post

AP Top 25: Georgia at No. 1; 'Bama drops to No. 10; K-State to 23rd

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.
GEORGIA STATE
Salina Post

Central ground game carries Mustangs past Great Bend

After winning a gritty, defensive duel with Andover to advance to the round of 16, Salina Central's offense was back on full display this week, as the Mustangs delivered the knockout blow to Great Bend in a 40-35 shootout victory. Throughout the season, Central has chipped away at one...
SALINA, KS
Salina, KS
