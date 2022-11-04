RALEIGH, N.C. — MJ Morris has given No. 21 North Carolina State the spark it needed. The first-year passer threw for three scores while the Wolfpack's defense thrice picked off Sam Hartman to beat No. 20 Wake Forest 30-21 on Saturday night. He threw for 210 yards in becoming the first true freshman in more than 22 years to start for the Wolfpack (7-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), following his three-TD effort in last week's comeback home win against Virginia Tech.

