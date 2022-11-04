ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

NC State, NCCU move up in WRAL's Week 11 Power Rankings

North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 11, but NC State jumps past Wake Forest into second place after the Wolfpack's home win against the Demon Deacons. Also, NC Central moves up to No. 5 with a game at Norfolk State this week that would get the Eagles the MEAC Championship with a win.
RALEIGH, NC
Women's soccer falls to FSU in ACC Championship match

Cary, N.C. — Top-seeded North Carolina dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to No. 2 Florida State in the ACC Championship match at Wake Med Soccer Park on Sunday. The Tar Heels (15-4-1) scored in the 23rd minute when senior forward Isabel Cox delivered the ball in the box for junior forward Avery Patterson, who got around two defenders and put the ball into the back of the net.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Morris, defense lead No. 21 NC State past No. 20 Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. — MJ Morris has given No. 21 North Carolina State the spark it needed. The first-year passer threw for three scores while the Wolfpack's defense thrice picked off Sam Hartman to beat No. 20 Wake Forest 30-21 on Saturday night. He threw for 210 yards in becoming the first true freshman in more than 22 years to start for the Wolfpack (7-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), following his three-TD effort in last week's comeback home win against Virginia Tech.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Richard tops 7K total yards leading N.C. Central past Howard

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Davius Richard accounted for 385 total yards and five touchdowns and North Carolina Central controlled Howard from the outset for a 50-21 win on Saturday. Richard threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns. His first throw of the game resulted in a 73-yard touchdown to E.J. Hicks, who caught four passes for 108 yards.
DURHAM, NC
Giglio: That was NC State living its best life

It’s right to celebrate NC State’s performance in a 30-21 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. The defense was buzzing and was dominant throughout, starting with the linebackers with four sacks and ending with secondary with three interceptions. M.J. Morris is a promising new quarterback who has...
RALEIGH, NC
Hendersonville girls tennis battles past Raleigh Charter to extend 2A dual team title streak

Burlington, N.C. — For years now, Hendersonville girls tennis has been the team to beat at the 2A level in the N.C. High School Athletic Association. That's still the case in 2022. The sixth-seeded Bearcats (17-1) topped No. 5 seed Raleigh Charter 5-4 on Saturday to take home their fifth dual team title as a program and their fourth straight, continuing a run of dominance that began in 2019.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time...
RALEIGH, NC
Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Bicycle crash leaves professional rider hurting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Carl Fenske is still a bit shaken and definitely sore after a hit-and-run driver struck him on Spring Garden Street. “I’m always scanning, I’m always riding defensively,” said Fenske, a certified bicycle instructor. “I think I know what’s going on around me all the time.”
GREENSBORO, NC
Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween

Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
RALEIGH, NC
