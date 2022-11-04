Read full article on original website
NC State, NCCU move up in WRAL's Week 11 Power Rankings
North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 11, but NC State jumps past Wake Forest into second place after the Wolfpack's home win against the Demon Deacons. Also, NC Central moves up to No. 5 with a game at Norfolk State this week that would get the Eagles the MEAC Championship with a win.
Monday marks tipoff of new college basketball season; Duke, NC State, UNC all play at home
The Triangle's major college basketball teams all open the season at home Monday, with staggered starts so ambitious fans with the right television setup can see a bit of each game. Both traditional powers and 2021 Final Four teams UNC and Duke are expected to again be among the nation's...
Women's soccer falls to FSU in ACC Championship match
Cary, N.C. — Top-seeded North Carolina dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to No. 2 Florida State in the ACC Championship match at Wake Med Soccer Park on Sunday. The Tar Heels (15-4-1) scored in the 23rd minute when senior forward Isabel Cox delivered the ball in the box for junior forward Avery Patterson, who got around two defenders and put the ball into the back of the net.
Morris, defense lead No. 21 NC State past No. 20 Wake Forest
RALEIGH, N.C. — MJ Morris has given No. 21 North Carolina State the spark it needed. The first-year passer threw for three scores while the Wolfpack's defense thrice picked off Sam Hartman to beat No. 20 Wake Forest 30-21 on Saturday night. He threw for 210 yards in becoming the first true freshman in more than 22 years to start for the Wolfpack (7-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), following his three-TD effort in last week's comeback home win against Virginia Tech.
Richard tops 7K total yards leading N.C. Central past Howard
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Davius Richard accounted for 385 total yards and five touchdowns and North Carolina Central controlled Howard from the outset for a 50-21 win on Saturday. Richard threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns. His first throw of the game resulted in a 73-yard touchdown to E.J. Hicks, who caught four passes for 108 yards.
Giglio: That was NC State living its best life
It’s right to celebrate NC State’s performance in a 30-21 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. The defense was buzzing and was dominant throughout, starting with the linebackers with four sacks and ending with secondary with three interceptions. M.J. Morris is a promising new quarterback who has...
Notestine: MJ Morris electrified the crowd and earned the respect of his Wolfpack teammates
Luke Notestine explains how NC State freshman quarterback, MJ Morris has quickly become a respected leader for the the Wolfpack football team. Morris made his first career college start Saturday night, leading NC State to a 30-21 win over Wake Forest.
Shaw knocks off rival St. Augustine's in double overtime Raleigh Classic
DURHAM, NC -- Shaw needed extra time Saturday afternoon at home at Durham County Stadium, but prevailed and beat rival Saint Augustine's 30-27 in double overtime in the annual Raleigh Classic. The Bears improved to 4-6 on the year and 4-4 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association play, while the Falcons...
Horne named MVP as Millbrook sweeps Sun Valley for 4A volleyball title
Raleigh, N.C. — The legend of Kiki Horne was born on Saturday night, when the 6-foot-1 junior led Milbrook to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship over Sun Valley by a 3-0 score (25-21, 25-14, 25-12). Hard enough to handle in the front row, where her shoulders...
Hendersonville girls tennis battles past Raleigh Charter to extend 2A dual team title streak
Burlington, N.C. — For years now, Hendersonville girls tennis has been the team to beat at the 2A level in the N.C. High School Athletic Association. That's still the case in 2022. The sixth-seeded Bearcats (17-1) topped No. 5 seed Raleigh Charter 5-4 on Saturday to take home their fifth dual team title as a program and their fourth straight, continuing a run of dominance that began in 2019.
Cape Fear girls tennis tops Lake Norman Charter to claim second straight 3A dual team title
Burlington, N.C. — Undaunted by the pressure of attempting to defend a state championship, Cape Fear girls tennis claimed the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A dual team title on Saturday for the second time in as many years, defeating Lake Norman Charter 5-1 at the Burlington Tennis Complex.
Goldsboro falls at Princeton; Triton upsets Aycock; Rosewood wins: HSOT Postgame
WJG Sports' Kai Jones covered multiple games in the first round, including Princeton's dominant win over Goldsboro, Triton's upset at C.B. Aycock, and Rosewood's win over Chatham Central in the HSOT Live Postgame Show.
Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time...
Doctors describe 'an explosion of influenza;' virus outpacing COVID in hospitals
RALEIGH, N.C. — In some Triangle-area hospitals, more patients are being treated for flu than COVID-19 in recent days. Last week, cases of the flu made up about 5% of all people admitted to hospitals across the state. "COVID is trending down; flu is dramatically rising," said Dr. David...
Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
Bicycle crash leaves professional rider hurting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Carl Fenske is still a bit shaken and definitely sore after a hit-and-run driver struck him on Spring Garden Street. “I’m always scanning, I’m always riding defensively,” said Fenske, a certified bicycle instructor. “I think I know what’s going on around me all the time.”
Is 'rush hour' returning to the Triangle as virtual work options diminish?
If you drive often. you've probably noticed you’re sitting in a lot more traffic than a year or so ago. Now, data shows, traffic levels are nearly back to where they were in early 2020 – before COVID cases first hit our state, pushing many people off the roads as work went virtual.
17-year-old charged with first-degree murder of Orange County teens
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old charged in connection with the September deaths of friends Lyric Woods and Devin Clark will be tried as an adult, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Issiah Mehki Ross, 17, of Mebane, went to school, with Clark. Ross is charged with two...
Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween
Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
91-year-old woman dies after getting hit by car while riding mobility scooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 91-year-old woman died Friday night at the hospital after she got hit by a car while riding a mobility scooter, Raleigh police said. Raleigh police said it happened around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Country Trail and Glenwood Avenue. The car hit the woman...
