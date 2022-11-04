Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO