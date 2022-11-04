Read full article on original website
Quick Recap: Kansas defeats No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16
No. 18 Oklahoma State got down early again and was unable to mount a comeback as it fell on the road for the second consecutive week, this time to Kansas, 37-16, inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. It is the Cowboys’ first loss in Lawrence since 1994.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s 37-16 Loss to Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas — For the first time in his tenure, Mike Gundy has lost to both Kansas schools in the same season. Oklahoma State fell to Kansas 37-16 on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Field. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “We’ve got to...
3 reasons Kansas State football has an Adrian Martinez-Will Howard QB controversy
It’s rare that a highly-ranked college football team has a quarterback controversy in November, but that’s exactly what’s happening at Kansas State. The Wildcats have had a very strong season so far, sitting at 6-2 and ranked 13th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. However, Kansas State football now has an interesting dilemma on its hands.
Robinson stars as Texas holds off No. 13 K-State, 34-27
MANHATTAN — Bijan Robinson romped for 209 yards and a touchdown, Quinn Ewers threw for 197 yards and two more scores, and Texas held off No. 13 Kansas State 34-27 on Saturday night for the Longhorns' sixth straight win over the Wildcats. Xavier Worthy had two touchdown catches and...
Kansas Fans Take After Tennessee, Tear Down Goalpost After Win
The Jayhawks made program history on Saturday following an upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State.
Topeka softball team makes history
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On a typical fall afternoon, the Topeka Stars softball team can be seen shattering home runs. This fall, the Stars shattered barriers, becoming the first ‘traditional’ team in Special Olympics history to play at the ‘unified’ level. “The head of the division came up to me and said she didn’t know what […]
Remains of Kansas native killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried
Edward E. Casinger was just 20 years old when died at the battle of Pearl Harbor. His remains will finally be buried in Arlington, Virginia.
World's largest belt buckle nearing completion
ABILENE - Efforts are underway to construct the World's Largest Belt Buckle, a new roadside attraction in Abilene. Local artist Jason Lahr of Fluters Creek Metal Works is constructing the buckle. Lahr is also known for his work on the Abilene Cowboy at Abilene High School, Lumber House and Dickinson County Heritage Center's signage, Little Ike Park and Iron Horse Trail entrances and other projects.
Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
Free speech group questions ESU's firing of professor after column
TOPEKA — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has questioned the decision by Emporia State University to fire journalism professor Max McCoy two days after criticizing the university in an opinion article published by Kansas Reflector. The Philadelphia-based FIRE, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech,...
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
KVOE
Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC
Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
KVOE
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
KC-area man sold gun he used to kill his girlfriend
KANSAS CITY —A judge Friday sentenced a Kanas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting on Dec. 16, 2020, of his girlfriend Oriana Starr inside a residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The judge sentenced 28-year-old Brandon A. McDaniel to 27 years...
Police find meth, marijuana with children at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two women on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 Block SE Wisconsin Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Sheriff: Fire destroys Kan. storage building that housed fireworks
JACKSON COUNTY, Kansas —Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire in rural Jackson County. Just after 3:30a.m. Sunday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a in a building that housed fireworks at 192nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Kan. arson investigation: Suspect used pickup to damage SUV
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged battery and arson involving a dispute in Riley County. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 12000 block of Blue River Hills Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 43-year-old man reported...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
