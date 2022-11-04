ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

Robinson stars as Texas holds off No. 13 K-State, 34-27

MANHATTAN — Bijan Robinson romped for 209 yards and a touchdown, Quinn Ewers threw for 197 yards and two more scores, and Texas held off No. 13 Kansas State 34-27 on Saturday night for the Longhorns' sixth straight win over the Wildcats. Xavier Worthy had two touchdown catches and...
AUSTIN, TX
KSNT News

Topeka softball team makes history

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On a typical fall afternoon, the Topeka Stars softball team can be seen shattering home runs. This fall, the Stars shattered barriers, becoming the first ‘traditional’ team in Special Olympics history to play at the ‘unified’ level. “The head of the division came up to me and said she didn’t know what […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

World's largest belt buckle nearing completion

ABILENE - Efforts are underway to construct the World's Largest Belt Buckle, a new roadside attraction in Abilene. Local artist Jason Lahr of Fluters Creek Metal Works is constructing the buckle. Lahr is also known for his work on the Abilene Cowboy at Abilene High School, Lumber House and Dickinson County Heritage Center's signage, Little Ike Park and Iron Horse Trail entrances and other projects.
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Free speech group questions ESU's firing of professor after column

TOPEKA — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has questioned the decision by Emporia State University to fire journalism professor Max McCoy two days after criticizing the university in an opinion article published by Kansas Reflector. The Philadelphia-based FIRE, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC

Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks

Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

KC-area man sold gun he used to kill his girlfriend

KANSAS CITY —A judge Friday sentenced a Kanas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting on Dec. 16, 2020, of his girlfriend Oriana Starr inside a residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The judge sentenced 28-year-old Brandon A. McDaniel to 27 years...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Police find meth, marijuana with children at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two women on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 Block SE Wisconsin Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. arson investigation: Suspect used pickup to damage SUV

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged battery and arson involving a dispute in Riley County. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 12000 block of Blue River Hills Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 43-year-old man reported...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy