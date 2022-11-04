Read full article on original website
Salina Post
KANcycle unveils bikeshare integration in Transit app
KANcycle, a bike sharing program of OCCK Transportation, has integrated its system into a single account and app experience. The new offering, available in Transit, enables riders to plan a multimodal trip, and unlock a bike with just a few taps. By merging transit and bikeshare into one experience with...
Veterans Day: Salina, Saline County to observe holiday Friday
The upcoming Veterans Day holiday brings with it local government closings. City of Salina and Saline County offices and buildings will be closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. They will return to regular hours on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, the City of Salina Municipal Solid...
Salina Post
River renewal, bid awards, arcade on Salina City Comm. agenda
The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, bid awards, a zoning change, and an arcade ownership change are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Colvin exhibition, 'Weecha,' at KWU features Wichita War Dancer
A desire to learn a new photography technique has led to a gallery exhibition for Salinan Tanner Colvin. Weecha, a blend of photography and videography opened today in The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University. The exhibition features Wichita War Dancer, a member of the Tohono O’dham and Ponca nations who...
Operation Green Light proclamation request on Saline Co. agenda
In celebration of Veterans Day and in recognition of the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the need to connect them to resources available to assist them and their families, a proclamation supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans will be presented to the Saline County Commission at tomorrow's 9 a.m. meeting.
Salina Post
Grants to help with repairs to Old Mill in Lindsborg
LINDSBORG - Two grants from the McPherson County Community Foundation will help Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum to make critical repairs to the Old Mill. “We’re thankful that the foundation is recognizing the value of the mill and museum to this community and its heritage,” said Caroline de Filippis, Community Development Director of the museum. “These are valuable steps to making sure the mill stays strong.”
Salina Post
Kansas man dies after electric motorbike strikes SUV
RILEY COUNTY —A Manhattan man died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an Onyx Electric Motorbike driven by Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, Manhattan, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in northeast Manhattan and struck the side of a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Graden Marden, 70, Manhattan, who made a left turn onto Griffith Drive.
Salina Post
Salina man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Alliance woman
On April 10, 37-year-old Ryan McElroy, Salina, Kan., killed 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance in a vehicle crash on Highway 2 east of Alliance. "As we know on April 10, 2022 in the afternoon, victim in this case, Blythe Boness, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 in Box Butte County, Nebraska," Edward Vierk of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in Box Butte County District County today. "Blythe had just dropped off her fiancé Bailey to pick up a used truck that would be their future ranch truck. Blythe and Bailey were putting the pieces in place for their life together as husband and wife on a ranch. In fact, at the time of the crash that would soon happen, Bailey was following Blythe approximately two and a half miles behind her in this new used truck that they had purchased. At the time, Blythe was driving her Ford Escape SUV. In her vehicle, she had no other human passenger. She did have her and Bailey's four companions, their loyal dogs, not all of which would survive the upcoming event. And at the same time, the defendant, Mr. McElroy was traveling westbound on Highway 2. He was alone in his Camaro. At that time, he was driving on a suspended Kansas license and in fact, in Kansas, he did have a warrant out for his arrest. He had been drinking that morning, but he'd run out of alcohol and got in his car to go buy more alcohol. At approximately mile marker 92.5 in Box Butte County, Mr. McElroy crossed the center line and began driving in the eastbound lane of Highway 2. This was the lane that Blythe was properly driving in. Blythe made an evasive maneuver to try to avoid Mr. McElroy's oncoming car. She moved towards the north shoulder rather than trying to endanger herself by going into a ditch and the defendant then made another maneuver, returning to his lane, and he struck Miss Boness vehicle. As a result of this collision, Miss Boness was ejected and was killed."
Salina Post
GSCF: More than $129,000 in student scholarships available
The Greater Salina Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 school year. This year more than $129,000 will be distributed to area students through the foundation’s 32 scholarship funds. Eligible scholarship applicants include graduating high school seniors, current college students and non-traditional students. Each scholarship has...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Davison, Isaaq Paul; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Disorderly conduct;...
Unofficial Saline County election results: All precincts reporting
This page will be updated as election results are updated by the Saline County Clerk's Office. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results with all 73 precincts reporting. According to information from the Saline County Clerk's Office, 15,721 ballots were cast in Saline County for...
KDOT: Road closures for bridge projects in Saline County
On Monday, work began for a bridge replacement on Shipton Road and a bridge removal on Granville Road, just east of Kansas Highway 143 in Saline County. During construction, Shipton Road and Granville Road will be closed at the location where the contractor is actively working on the bridge. Local traffic will follow a signed detour via N. Ohio Street and Interstate 70.
Salina Post
USD 305 revamps its approach to absenteeism
This fall, Salina Public Schools administrators refreshed their approach to absenteeism. One shift they made was toward more and earlier communication about absences between schools and families. The goal is to reduce the number of students who reach the point of chronic absenteeism. This year, each school receives absenteeism data...
Two unlocked cars burgled, multiple items stolen in west-central Salina
Police are investigating two vehicle burglaries in west-central Salina that resulted in the loss of approximately $1,000 worth of items. A 55-year-old man reported that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone burgled his two unlocked vehicles - a 2011 Cadillac and a 2008 Nissan Rogue - that were parked in the 700 block of W. Iron Avenue, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Items taken from the Rogue included the following.
Salina man backs pickup into neighbor's house, leaves scene
A local man was cited after he backed into his neighbor's house and then left the scene late Friday morning in central Salina. David Youtsey, 85, of Salina, backed his 2007 Ford Ranger out of his driveway in the 1400 block of Austin Circle, across the street, and into his neighbor's garage and house, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. He then left the scene.
Burglar steals $1,400 bow, case from north Salina residence
A Salina man is missing a $1,400 bow and case after a burglary at his residence in the northern part of the city. The 26-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between midnight and 11 p.m. Saturday, someone entered his residence in the 1200 block of N. 11th Street and stole a Diamond Deploy bow and the hard case it was in, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man who allegedly struck EMS driver lands in jail
A Salina man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly struck an EMS driver who was there to check on him. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that EMS personnel were dispatched to 1805 S. Ninth Street for a welfare check on a possibly intoxicated person who was reported to be passed out in the parking lot of Smokes For Less. When they arrived at the scene, the man, who was then alert and verbal, approached the EMS personnel and allegedly was using profanity.
Heart of American Band returns, to perform in Abilene
ABILENE - After a multi-year absence, the Heart of American Band is back!. Sponsored by the Arts Council of Dickinson County, the 32nd Heart of America Band concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in the auditorium of Abilene High School, 1400 N. Cedar Street. The concert is open to the public at no charge.
UPDATE: Warm, windy, wind advisory on Wednesday
A wind advisory is in effect for some counties in our area Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. McPherson County. Saline County. South winds...
INSIGHT: The sound of rain
There’s something to be said about waking up to the sound of rain on a roof and thunder rumbling in the distance. Add in a dash of lightning momentarily highlighting an otherwise dark sky, and we have the start of a glorious fall day!. It’s no secret I prefer...
Salina Post
