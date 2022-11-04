ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Michigan State focused on goal of becoming bowl-eligible despite setbacks

East Lansing — It hasn’t happened a lot this season, but spirits are high these days around the Michigan State football program. Things have hardly gone the way the Spartans had hoped, as they endured a brutal stretch of games that included five losses in six games and was capped by the postgame chaos after the loss at Michigan on Oct. 29 that resulted in the suspensions of eight Michigan State players.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Barrett was 'game-changer' in Michigan's victory over Rutgers

Piscataway, N.J. – Michigan running back Blake Corum said what the Wolverines needed in the second half was simple: game changers. After trailing 17-14 at Rutgers at halftime, the Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights 38-0 for a 52-17 victory Saturday night at SHI Stadium. Among the game changers was linebacker Michael Barrett, who had back-to-back interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown off a tipped ball, in the third quarter.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State football regroups in upset, brightens bowl prospects

Champaign, Ill. — It was a moment that felt a bit like someone saying, “If anything can go wrong, it probably will.”. That had to be what was going through the mind of nearly everyone on Michigan State’s sideline Saturday afternoon when, on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Payton Thorne’s pass intended for tight end Daniel Barker was intercepted by Illinois’ Sydney Brown.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team

James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State's defense stifles Illinois to enable upset

Champaign, Ill. – The final numbers likely aren’t ones that will pop out to someone who didn’t watch the game. But the performance of Michigan State’s defense Saturday in a 23-15 victory over No. 16 Illinois is arguably the best it has had all season. The...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Detroit News

Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

Wayne County judge rejects Karamo's 'false flag' lawsuit over Detroit voting

A Wayne County judge has denied a request Monday to change Detroit's absentee voting processes ahead of Tuesday's election, ruling that all of the claims advanced in a lawsuit filed by GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law." Additionally, the plaintiffs' initial request...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

Harrisburg, Pa. – Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh, announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Detroit News

Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant impacts...
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit News

Man accused of torturing Yorkshire Terrier to harass ex-girlfriend

A Detroit man is accused of torturing a Yorkshire Terrier mix as a way to abuse and harass its owner, the man's former girlfriend, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Friday. Julius Holley, 55, allegedly broke into the woman's home and took her small dog as well as other items...
DETROIT, MI

