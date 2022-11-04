Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Detroit News
Investigation into Michigan-MSU tunnel incident could conclude by end of week
A little more than a week since Michigan State and Michigan players were involved in an incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory, the investigation into the altercation continues with hopes of a conclusion coming soon. “We are hoping by the end of the...
Detroit News
Michigan State focused on goal of becoming bowl-eligible despite setbacks
East Lansing — It hasn’t happened a lot this season, but spirits are high these days around the Michigan State football program. Things have hardly gone the way the Spartans had hoped, as they endured a brutal stretch of games that included five losses in six games and was capped by the postgame chaos after the loss at Michigan on Oct. 29 that resulted in the suspensions of eight Michigan State players.
Detroit News
Barrett was 'game-changer' in Michigan's victory over Rutgers
Piscataway, N.J. – Michigan running back Blake Corum said what the Wolverines needed in the second half was simple: game changers. After trailing 17-14 at Rutgers at halftime, the Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights 38-0 for a 52-17 victory Saturday night at SHI Stadium. Among the game changers was linebacker Michael Barrett, who had back-to-back interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown off a tipped ball, in the third quarter.
Detroit News
Michigan State football regroups in upset, brightens bowl prospects
Champaign, Ill. — It was a moment that felt a bit like someone saying, “If anything can go wrong, it probably will.”. That had to be what was going through the mind of nearly everyone on Michigan State’s sideline Saturday afternoon when, on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Payton Thorne’s pass intended for tight end Daniel Barker was intercepted by Illinois’ Sydney Brown.
Detroit News
Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team
James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
Detroit News
'Ice man' J.J. McCarthy keeps his cool, doesn't crack in Michigan's latest road test
Piscataway, N.J. — Tennis great Bjorn Borg, the cool, even-tempered Swede, last won a Grand Slam singles title 41 years ago. Michigan sophomore J.J. McCarthy is 19 and maturing as a starter this season. Somehow, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, dipping deep into tennis history, managed to make a connection...
Detroit News
Michigan State's defense stifles Illinois to enable upset
Champaign, Ill. – The final numbers likely aren’t ones that will pop out to someone who didn’t watch the game. But the performance of Michigan State’s defense Saturday in a 23-15 victory over No. 16 Illinois is arguably the best it has had all season. The...
Detroit News
Michigan State first-half observations: MSU hanging tough despite miscues on offense
Champaign, Ill. – Not many folks were giving Michigan State a shot heading into Saturday’s meeting with No. 16 Illinois. But as they say, that’s why they play the games. Behind and opportunistic defense and a somewhat efficient offense, Michigan State took a 9-7 lead into the halftime locker room.
Detroit News
'Hungry' Michigan State women's soccer takes aim at first Big Ten Tournament title
East Lansing — Two years ago, Jeff Hosler took the reins of the Michigan State women’s soccer program from 30-year veteran Tom Saxton. On Sunday, Hosler’s team will be competing in its first Big Ten Tournament championship game, the latest achievement in a record-setting season for the program.
Detroit News
Tuesday's Michigan election could spark 'unprecedented' fights over ballots, canvassing
Battles over voter registration, absentee ballots and election equipment are expected to intensify Tuesday in Michigan two years after supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump lodged a months-long campaign challenging the results of the presidential election. Clerks, lawyers and poll challengers said they're ready for what lies ahead and...
Detroit News
Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Detroit News
Wayne County judge rejects Karamo's 'false flag' lawsuit over Detroit voting
A Wayne County judge has denied a request Monday to change Detroit's absentee voting processes ahead of Tuesday's election, ruling that all of the claims advanced in a lawsuit filed by GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law." Additionally, the plaintiffs' initial request...
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
Detroit News
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
Harrisburg, Pa. – Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh, announced...
Detroit News
Friday's high school football: Belleville pounds ball on ground in win over Saline
The Belleville-Saline Division 1 district championship game turned out to be better than advertised Friday night with two of the top quarterbacks in the country going head-to-head and Belleville coming out on top, 62-44. Saline four-star junior quarterback CJ Carr, a Notre Dame commit, was brilliant (37-of-54, 395 yards, five...
Detroit News
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant impacts...
Detroit News
Rochester Adams beats Rockford, windy weather to capture Division 1 soccer state title
Comstock Park — The Rochester Adams boys soccer team ended its season on top, beating Rockford, 2-0, in the Division 1 state final on Saturday. “It’s been a long time coming for these guys. They’ve been wanting it for so long,” Adams coach Josh Hickey said. “They came in and had the right mentality to get it. I’m proud of them.”
Detroit News
Man accused of torturing Yorkshire Terrier to harass ex-girlfriend
A Detroit man is accused of torturing a Yorkshire Terrier mix as a way to abuse and harass its owner, the man's former girlfriend, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Friday. Julius Holley, 55, allegedly broke into the woman's home and took her small dog as well as other items...
