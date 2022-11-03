Read full article on original website
Lee County Sheriff is Hoping to Stuff the Squad
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the Lee County Wellness Committee to try and Stuff the Squad. Deputies will be in the south side parking lot of River Works Co-Working located on Galena Avenue across the street from the Dixon Family YMCA. They will be accepting canned...
The Sterling City Council Considers Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Grant Opportunities
The Sterling City Council met in regular session last Monday night and one of the first things on the consent agenda was a proclamation read by Mayor Skip Lee designating Saturday November 26 as Small Business Day. Under business items, the council approved the purchase of two 2023 Ford AWD...
Oregon Tree Ordinance Designed to Protect Trees and Provide Repercussions for Damage or Death of Trees in Town
It may be funny for some for a City such as Oregon to work so hard to be declared a Tree City, but it will provide some very good benefits for the city. This is one of the reasons City Administrator Darin DeHaan has worked up a Tree Ordinance. The...
Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Chadwick Man, Another Flown to a Rockford Hospital for Treatment
On Thursday November 3, shortly before 4:30 pm, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 78 and Golding Road. Deputies say 89-year-old Ivon Miller of Chadwick was traveling westbound on Golding Road. Miller came to the intersection and turned left onto Route 78. At the same time, 48-year-old Eric Miller of Milledgeville was heading north on Route 78. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Demmer Hitting the Campaign Trail Up to the Last Minute
After all the months of campaigning, the big day is fast approaching and State Representative Tom Demmer of Dixon is not letting anything slow him down at this point. Demmer is campaigning to unseat current Democrat State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. Demmer said he has been going throughout the state, but...
Cross Country State Meet- Rock Falls Girls Finish 9th, Dixon Girls Finish 15th, Newman Boys Take 22nd Place
Cross Country- State Meet (Peoria) 1st place: Dylon Nailey (Marion) Local results: Dale Johnson (Sterling)- 2nd, Aaron Conderman (Dixon)- 60th. 1st place: Tatum David (Olney Richland) Local results: Emily Conderman (Dixon)- 76th, Emma Smith (Dixon)- 87th, Kamryn Rogers (Dixon)- 93rd, Keeley Mick (Dixon)- 99th. Class 1A. Boys: 1. Chicago DePaul...
Police Say Teen Left Vehicle Following Single Vehicle Crash, Facing Several Charges Including Aggravated DUI
Shortly After 2:30 in the Morning of Saturday October 29, Ogle County Deputies responded to the intersection of East High Road and Junction Road, for a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputies located a disabled and unoccupied Ford Fusion. During the investigation, Deputies discovered that 19-year-old Alex J. Anderson of...
