Whiteside County, IL

Lee County Sheriff is Hoping to Stuff the Squad

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the Lee County Wellness Committee to try and Stuff the Squad. Deputies will be in the south side parking lot of River Works Co-Working located on Galena Avenue across the street from the Dixon Family YMCA. They will be accepting canned...
LEE COUNTY, IL
Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Chadwick Man, Another Flown to a Rockford Hospital for Treatment

On Thursday November 3, shortly before 4:30 pm, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 78 and Golding Road. Deputies say 89-year-old Ivon Miller of Chadwick was traveling westbound on Golding Road. Miller came to the intersection and turned left onto Route 78. At the same time, 48-year-old Eric Miller of Milledgeville was heading north on Route 78. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
CHADWICK, IL
Demmer Hitting the Campaign Trail Up to the Last Minute

After all the months of campaigning, the big day is fast approaching and State Representative Tom Demmer of Dixon is not letting anything slow him down at this point. Demmer is campaigning to unseat current Democrat State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. Demmer said he has been going throughout the state, but...
DIXON, IL
Cross Country State Meet- Rock Falls Girls Finish 9th, Dixon Girls Finish 15th, Newman Boys Take 22nd Place

Cross Country- State Meet (Peoria) 1st place: Dylon Nailey (Marion) Local results: Dale Johnson (Sterling)- 2nd, Aaron Conderman (Dixon)- 60th. 1st place: Tatum David (Olney Richland) Local results: Emily Conderman (Dixon)- 76th, Emma Smith (Dixon)- 87th, Kamryn Rogers (Dixon)- 93rd, Keeley Mick (Dixon)- 99th. Class 1A. Boys: 1. Chicago DePaul...
ROCK FALLS, IL

