AOC Gets Into Twitter Feud With Musk And Now Says Her Account Isn't Working

By Conway Crew
 3 days ago

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk over his plan to charge Twitter users $8 per month for verified accounts and other features. Now according to AOC, her Twitter account isn't working properly. Musk had been defending his choice to charge Twitter users online and has backtracked from a $20 monthly figure down to $8 when the politician went on to criticize him.

  • During Musk's defense of his Twitter monetization idea AOC mocked his plan by tweeting:
Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan
  • Musk retorted to the tweet:
Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.
  • Apparently, Musk wasn't happy with the exchange because then the billionaire went on to highlight that AOC charges $58 for a campaign pull-over sweater.

AOC defended the price of the sweater stating it is made in the U.S. by union labor and the additional proceeds go to campaigns and tutoring for underserved children. Most recently after their brief back-and-forth, Ocasio-Cortez is now complaining of certain features on her Twitter account no longer working.

Brenda Endorf Olena
1d ago

How unprofessional talking with your mouth full of food & she wants to be taken seriously. Just a cry baby. Someone took her toys away.

Reply(9)
63
Imagine that
1d ago

What a twit she is, she didn't seem to have a problem with conservatives getting banned from Twitter, but when it happens to her, the world's gonna end. Please go back to bartending. You can easily convince drunks that you have a clue.

Reply(1)
38
Dave_D
3d ago

Musk having taken over Twitter really has AOC's panties in a wad! She's been the Queen of Twitter for some time owning (at least in her mind) so many with her wittiness and takedowns. In her mind I would imagine she thinks Musk should pay her for the privilege of her presence!

Reply(1)
45
Los Angeles, CA
