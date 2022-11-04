AOC Gets Into Twitter Feud With Musk And Now Says Her Account Isn't Working

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk over his plan to charge Twitter users $8 per month for verified accounts and other features. Now according to AOC, her Twitter account isn't working properly. Musk had been defending his choice to charge Twitter users online and has backtracked from a $20 monthly figure down to $8 when the politician went on to criticize him.

During Musk's defense of his Twitter monetization idea AOC mocked his plan by tweeting:

Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan

Musk retorted to the tweet:

Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.

Apparently, Musk wasn't happy with the exchange because then the billionaire went on to highlight that AOC charges $58 for a campaign pull-over sweater.

AOC defended the price of the sweater stating it is made in the U.S. by union labor and the additional proceeds go to campaigns and tutoring for underserved children. Most recently after their brief back-and-forth, Ocasio-Cortez is now complaining of certain features on her Twitter account no longer working.