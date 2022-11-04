Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Colin Mochrie says Whose Line Is It Anyway? is ending next year
Colin Mochrie, long-time star of The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway?, has revealed that the series will be taping its final season soon. In a recent tweet, Mochrie announced that January 2023 will see him, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and host Aisha Tyler (plus, presumably, the show’s usual rotating series of fourth slot performers) getting together to film one more batch of episodes of the long-running short-form improv show, which originated in the UK before being imported to ABC in the 1990s, and then revived by The CW in 2013.
A.V. Club
What to watch on TV and in theaters from November 7-13
The Vow (HBO) - Episode 4 premieres. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Weird biopic streams. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres. The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Season 2 continues. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix) - Holmes...
A.V. Club
Jeremy Strong was almost a pre-serum Chris Evans in Captain America
Before he was the perpetually sad-eyed Kendall Roy in the Emmy-winning HBO series Succession, Jeremy Strong was nearly our Steve Rogers... in all things but face. A weird entry in the MCU’s long list of casting “what if’s,” Strong revealed that he almost took on the role of Chris Evans’ pre-Super Soldier Serum body in the 2011 superhero origin story Captain America: The First Avenger. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Armageddon Time actor divulged that when he was “broke” and “needed the money,” he had auditioned to play a less bulked-up version of the hero, with Evan’s face CGI-ed over his own.
A.V. Club
According to James Cameron, we may get five Avatar films, or three, it depends
There’s truly nothing like mapping out four sequels (with a combined budget of $1 b-b-billion) for a film that came out 13 years ago just to tell everyone, “Eh, maybe two are good.” But that’s exactly what James Cameron has done, as he now says there’s a reasonable way for the Avatar franchise to conclude with three films total. The prospect of five Avatar films seemed ambitious from the get-go, and now Cameron appears to understand all the foreseeable roadblocks—the primary one being audiences’ interest.
A.V. Club
Gears Of War
Back in the day, action movies were built on square-jawed assholes with bulging muscles and comically large machine guns, representing the finest cuts of beef that America (or, you know, Austria) had to offer. Then John Wick happened, and it became cool to have action stars who were lean and vicious instead of loud and mindless. But no more, says Netflix! We want big goons blowing shit up and screaming while they charge at a monster with a chainsaw strapped to their gun! We want Gears Of War!
Comments / 0