Before he was the perpetually sad-eyed Kendall Roy in the Emmy-winning HBO series Succession, Jeremy Strong was nearly our Steve Rogers... in all things but face. A weird entry in the MCU’s long list of casting “what if’s,” Strong revealed that he almost took on the role of Chris Evans’ pre-Super Soldier Serum body in the 2011 superhero origin story Captain America: The First Avenger. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Armageddon Time actor divulged that when he was “broke” and “needed the money,” he had auditioned to play a less bulked-up version of the hero, with Evan’s face CGI-ed over his own.

1 HOUR AGO