Cleveland, TN

O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures

Bethany O’Bannon-Bowman, Dr. Randy O’Bannon, and Terry O’Bannon, children of the late Dr. Robert O’Bannon, were recently hosted for guest lectures at Lee University and gave a significant financial gift to the Dr. Robert O’Bannon Scholarship Fund in memory of their father’s legacy. “October...
Opera Theatre to Present Musical Revue

The Lee University Opera Theatre, directed by James Frost, will present its annual Musical Revue in the Squires Recital Hall, located in Lee’s Humanities Center, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. The performance, which is the final project of Lee’s Opera Theatre class for the fall semester, will...
School of Music to Present Trombone Ensemble Concert

Lee University’s Trombone Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Doug Warner, will present a concert on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Pangle Hall. Featured works will include selections such as Chris M. Sharpe’s “Apogee Fanfare,” Bill Reichenbach’s “Scarborough Fair,” and Ralph Carmichael’s “A Quiet Place.”
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food

Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
