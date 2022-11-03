Read full article on original website
Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting death
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Justin Capp was one of two Freeport men who were shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2021, as they left the gymnasium where they played in […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
Police Say Teen Left Vehicle Following Single Vehicle Crash, Facing Several Charges Including Aggravated DUI
Shortly After 2:30 in the Morning of Saturday October 29, Ogle County Deputies responded to the intersection of East High Road and Junction Road, for a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputies located a disabled and unoccupied Ford Fusion. During the investigation, Deputies discovered that 19-year-old Alex J. Anderson of...
Firefighter hurt in Winnebago County Court building basement fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One firefighter sustained injuries while battling a basement fire in the historic Winnebago County Court building Saturday night. Crews first responded to the complex at 403 Elm St. at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room without a fire sprinkler system. The […]
Community remembers Emil and Grace Diewald, sibling killed in Campton Hills bus crash
A heartbroken community held a vigil as family and friends shared tearful memories of Emil and Grace Diewald.
Rockford woman ejected from car, dies after hitting tree
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 50-year-old Rockford woman died Saturday after she was ejected from her car after hitting a tree. The Winnebago County Coroner responded to a local hospital around 9:59 a.m. for a woman that had been involved in a single motor vehicle crash, according to the coroner’s office. An investigation showed that […]
Lee County Sheriff is Hoping to Stuff the Squad
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the Lee County Wellness Committee to try and Stuff the Squad. Deputies will be in the south side parking lot of River Works Co-Working located on Galena Avenue across the street from the Dixon Family YMCA. They will be accepting canned...
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
16-year old Driver in Serious Condition Following Crash Between a Pick-up and Semi
Just after 8:00 on Wednesday morning, Ogle County Deputies and Oregon Fire/EMS were dispatched to the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and Meridian Road in reference to a personal injury accident involving a semi and a truck. Upon arrival deputies learned a pickup, driven by a 16 yr. old female...
Farmers assist family of man who died in Seward grain elevator incident
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Last week, 63-year-old Brian Lovett died of cardiac arrest while on the job at ADM Grain Company in Seward. His death happened before he was able to complete his own harvest on his Winnebago farm. On Thursday, sixteen neighboring farmers came together to honor him by completing the job. “There is […]
Oregon Tree Ordinance Designed to Protect Trees and Provide Repercussions for Damage or Death of Trees in Town
It may be funny for some for a City such as Oregon to work so hard to be declared a Tree City, but it will provide some very good benefits for the city. This is one of the reasons City Administrator Darin DeHaan has worked up a Tree Ordinance. The...
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
RockfordScanner.com : Manhunt in Stephenson County
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
10-year-old Oregon boy on bike hit by driver high on drugs, police say
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old boy was struck by a car in Oregon on Thursday, police said. Oregon Police said the boy was riding his bicycle in the 300 block of S. 5th Street around 3:14 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Kathleen Garcia, 56. The boy was taken […]
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
Getting to know Illinois’ 17th District candidates
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The midterm election is just days away, and candidates are urging local to get out and vote. Two candidates for the 17th District were in Freeport on Saturday. One is the daughter of Christian missionary parents and U.S. military captain in the Army JAGS Corps, and the other is a former weatherman and Rockford local. They are going head-to-head for the Illinois 17th Congressional District Seat.
Several Fire Departments Respond To Ethanol Plant Fire
Whenever there's a fire scare at an ethanol plant, there are tense moments. Several fire departments were called to Hennepin about a fire at Marquis Energy. Hennepin Deputy Fire Chief Quentin Buffington says the blaze was inside a dryer in a process building. There were no visible flames or smoke. Crews cleared the scene about two hours after getting the initial call for help at around 9 Friday morning.
Demmer Hitting the Campaign Trail Up to the Last Minute
After all the months of campaigning, the big day is fast approaching and State Representative Tom Demmer of Dixon is not letting anything slow him down at this point. Demmer is campaigning to unseat current Democrat State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. Demmer said he has been going throughout the state, but...
