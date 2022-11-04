ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN College GameDay coming back to Austin for Texas-TCU game

AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN's College GameDay is coming back to the Forty Acres for the second time this season. The news came early Sunday morning that it's headed back to Austin for the Week 11 Texas-TCU matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this coming Saturday, Nov. 12. It...
Experts talk about the health effects of daylight saving time

AUSTIN, Texas — This Sunday, we set our clocks back one hour to "fall back" and lose an hour of daylight, meaning an extra hour of sleep. However, recent studies have pointed out significant health effects associated with the time change. The National Institutes of Health found that 150,000 Americans experience physical health problems caused by biannual time changes.
