Police Say Teen Left Vehicle Following Single Vehicle Crash, Facing Several Charges Including Aggravated DUI
Shortly After 2:30 in the Morning of Saturday October 29, Ogle County Deputies responded to the intersection of East High Road and Junction Road, for a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputies located a disabled and unoccupied Ford Fusion. During the investigation, Deputies discovered that 19-year-old Alex J. Anderson of...
Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
Three die and three hurt after car runs stop sign
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (AP) — Three people died and three others were hurt after a driver ran a stop sign in southern Wisconsin. Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Falk said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
Oregon Police and School District Use Three-Wheeled Bikes and Impairment Goggles to Show Effects of Impaired Driving
The Oregon Police Department recently donated two, three-wheeled bicycles to the Oregon School District for Health Class at the Oregon Junior Senior High School. The bicycles will be used in conjunction with the Oregon Police Department’s impairment goggles to show students the effects of drug & alcohol impairment as they attempt to complete the driving course on the bicycles.
RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business
RockfordScanner.com : Reports of an accident that had approx. 5 victims, That happened earlier today in Boone County
Lee County Sheriff is Hoping to Stuff the Squad
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the Lee County Wellness Committee to try and Stuff the Squad. Deputies will be in the south side parking lot of River Works Co-Working located on Galena Avenue across the street from the Dixon Family YMCA. They will be accepting canned...
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into the 911 statue near the CJC in downtown Rockford
RockfordScanner.com : Police Are Investigating Another Armed Robbery in Winnebago County
Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting death
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Justin Capp was one of two Freeport men who were shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2021, as they left the gymnasium where they played in […]
Fire damages I. Spinello Locksmiths building on Charles Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a building that once housed I. Spinello Locksmiths, on Monday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department was summoned to 2212 Charles Street, around 1 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the building. Fire crews were able to put out the fire. An estimate of […]
Rockford men in stolen car charged with weapons offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were jailed Wednesday after being spotted in a stolen car. Police say just before 1 p.m., Rockford detectives observed the vehicle, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison Avenue and South Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say it was then that […]
RockfordScanner.com : Another shooting incident in Rockford
Sad, ALL THIS VIOLENCE, AND NO TRANSPARENCY : Reports of a double shooting, on the East side. 1 Report said it was possibly officer involved.
16-year-old girl seriously injured in semi crash in Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she turned in front of a semi truck at the intersection of Route 64 and Meridian Road, police said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd in White Rock Township, west of Kings. […]
RockfordScanner.com : Manhunt in Stephenson County
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting The Alleged “Serial” Rapist Struck Again Last Night
RockfordScanner.com : Juvenile Shot Inside Of A Local Business
Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife
A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
