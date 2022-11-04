Read full article on original website
Virginia Erases Halftime Deficit to Down George Washington 85-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (1-0) team opened the 2022-23 season with an 85-59 victory against George Washington (0-1) on Monday (Nov. 7) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers trailed 34-30 at the half and by six points early in the third quarter but outscored...
Basketball is Back and JPJ is Jumping
CHARLOTTESVILLE — They cleared the arena between games, so it wasn’t a true doubleheader. But four hours of basketball were played Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena, and they produced two season-opening victories for the University of Virginia. In a game that started at 5 p.m., the...
Virginia Travels to Syracuse for ACC Semifinal Wednesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia men’s soccer team (10-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC) will travel to New York to take on No. 4 Syracuse (13-2-3, 5-1-2 ACC) for an ACC semifinal match on Wednesday (Nov. 9). Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at SU Soccer Stadium. HOW TO...
Men’s Basketball Signs Buchanan and Gertrude to National Letters of Intent
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s basketball program has signed two student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, Dean and Markel Families Head Men’s Basketball Coach Tony Bennett announced Wednesday (Nov. 9). Blake Buchanan (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho/Lake City), and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, N.J./Hudson Catholic Regional) have signed NLIs and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season.
No. 5 Virginia Sweeps Navy in Season-Opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (1-0, 1-0 MASC) earned a 9-0 sweep in its season and conference opener against Navy (5-1, 0-1 MASC) on Tuesday night at the McArthur Squash Center. Junior Drew Barr picked up the first win for the Cavaliers with...
Virginia Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Championship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team (13-7) earned one of eight at-large bids into the field of 18 teams for the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship. The Cavaliers will take on Iowa (11-7) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. No. 2 seed Northwestern (17-4), the host team, will face the winner of a play-in game between Miami University (13-7) and Rider (15-5) at 1 p.m. on Friday. The winners of the two Friday games will play on Sunday (Nov. 13) at 2 p.m.
Coach’s Corner With Tony Elliott, Sackett Wood Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” returns on Tuesday (Nov. 8) live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
