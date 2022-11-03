Read full article on original website
Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Chadwick Man, Another Flown to a Rockford Hospital for Treatment
On Thursday November 3, shortly before 4:30 pm, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 78 and Golding Road. Deputies say 89-year-old Ivon Miller of Chadwick was traveling westbound on Golding Road. Miller came to the intersection and turned left onto Route 78. At the same time, 48-year-old Eric Miller of Milledgeville was heading north on Route 78. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Police Say Teen Left Vehicle Following Single Vehicle Crash, Facing Several Charges Including Aggravated DUI
Shortly After 2:30 in the Morning of Saturday October 29, Ogle County Deputies responded to the intersection of East High Road and Junction Road, for a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputies located a disabled and unoccupied Ford Fusion. During the investigation, Deputies discovered that 19-year-old Alex J. Anderson of...
Armed Rockford man arrested after argument, car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Lawerance Sanders, 30, and charged him with possession of a defaced firearm after he fled from police and crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers were initially called to the 300 block of North Church Street to investigate a report of an armed person who […]
Community remembers Emil and Grace Diewald, sibling killed in Campton Hills bus crash
A heartbroken community held a vigil as family and friends shared tearful memories of Emil and Grace Diewald.
Three die and three hurt after car runs stop sign
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (AP) — Three people died and three others were hurt after a driver ran a stop sign in southern Wisconsin. Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Falk said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center. Falk said that a southbound Nissan Maxima failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11 before a Ford Escape smashed into the driver’s side of the car. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Nissan died at the scene. Falk said a passenger in the Ford and two passengers in the Nissan were taken to a hospital in Janesville with injuries.
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into the 911 statue near the CJC in downtown Rockford
Rockford teens arrested in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
RockfordScanner.com : Police Squad Vehicle Collides With A Deer
Fire damages I. Spinello Locksmiths building on Charles Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a building that once housed I. Spinello Locksmiths, on Monday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department was summoned to 2212 Charles Street, around 1 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the building. Fire crews were able to put out the fire. An estimate of […]
Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
Three people killed in Rock Co. crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County Highway H failed to stop at a stop sign and collided...
RockfordScanner.com : Very Serious Accident Tonight, Life Threatening Injuries Reported, Avoid The Area
Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting death
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Justin Capp was one of two Freeport men who were shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2021, as they left the gymnasium where they played in […]
Firefighter hurt in Winnebago County Court building basement fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One firefighter sustained injuries while battling a basement fire in the historic Winnebago County Court building Saturday night. Crews first responded to the complex at 403 Elm St. at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room without a fire sprinkler system. The […]
Oregon Police and School District Use Three-Wheeled Bikes and Impairment Goggles to Show Effects of Impaired Driving
The Oregon Police Department recently donated two, three-wheeled bicycles to the Oregon School District for Health Class at the Oregon Junior Senior High School. The bicycles will be used in conjunction with the Oregon Police Department’s impairment goggles to show students the effects of drug & alcohol impairment as they attempt to complete the driving course on the bicycles.
Residents, cats left without a home after Rockford fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents, and two cats, were left without a home after their house caught fire on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1400 block of James Avenue around 11:04 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement garage when they arrived. […]
RockfordScanner.com : Another shooting incident in Rockford
