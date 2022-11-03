ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Chadwick Man, Another Flown to a Rockford Hospital for Treatment

On Thursday November 3, shortly before 4:30 pm, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 78 and Golding Road. Deputies say 89-year-old Ivon Miller of Chadwick was traveling westbound on Golding Road. Miller came to the intersection and turned left onto Route 78. At the same time, 48-year-old Eric Miller of Milledgeville was heading north on Route 78. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
CHADWICK, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
wtmj.com

Three die and three hurt after car runs stop sign

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (AP) — Three people died and three others were hurt after a driver ran a stop sign in southern Wisconsin. Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Falk said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center. Falk said that a southbound Nissan Maxima failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11 before a Ford Escape smashed into the driver’s side of the car. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Nissan died at the scene. Falk said a passenger in the Ford and two passengers in the Nissan were taken to a hospital in Janesville with injuries.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford teens arrested in stolen car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Police Squad Vehicle Collides With A Deer

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three people killed in Rock Co. crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County Highway H failed to stop at a stop sign and collided...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
ROSCOE, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday

A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
PRINCETON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Police and School District Use Three-Wheeled Bikes and Impairment Goggles to Show Effects of Impaired Driving

The Oregon Police Department recently donated two, three-wheeled bicycles to the Oregon School District for Health Class at the Oregon Junior Senior High School. The bicycles will be used in conjunction with the Oregon Police Department’s impairment goggles to show students the effects of drug & alcohol impairment as they attempt to complete the driving course on the bicycles.
OREGON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another shooting incident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL

