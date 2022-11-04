Read full article on original website
Leominster Ends Framingham’s Season Via Penalty Kicks After Scoreless Double OT
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys soccer team, who were seeded #7 in the MIAA Division 1 tournament, lost to the 26-seeded Leominster High team via penalty kicks last night at Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. Ironically, the Framingham State men’s soccer team saw...
Kopaz’s Goal Advances Flyers in MIAA Playoffs
FRAMINGHAM – Kasey Kopaz had the only goal in the MIAA tournament game, as Framingham High girls soccer team defeated #20-seeded Andover High 1-0 last night at the Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. The girls soccer team, seeded #13, had a late start as...
Flyers Lose In Double OT via Penalty Kicks
FRAMINGHAM – Both goals of a 1-1 tie in regulation were scored in the last two minutes, so the MIAA Division 1 boys soccer opening round game between Framingham High vs Leominster High went to overtime. No team scored in the first overtime, and no team scored in the...
PHOTOS: Whalers Sink Flyers 28-8
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High hosted the Whalers of New Bedford High in week 9 action of the football season today, November 5, at Bowditch Field. The Flyers did not qualify for the MIAA football tourney, so the team is playing in the consolation round of games, leading up to its Thanksgiving rivalry with Natick High.
Flyers Playoff Soccer Doubleheader Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Both the Framingham High boys and girls soccer teams have qualified for the MIAA soccer tournament. And there will be a doubleheader of soccer on Sunday, November 6 at Framingham State University’s Maple Street Field. Framingham High boys, seeded #7, will battle #26 Leominster High at...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, November 7, 2022
1 Tuesday is election day across the Commonwealth. Polls will be open to vote in-person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Framingham. Mail in ballots can be dropped off in the box next to the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street until 8 p.m. The City Clerk’s office is...
Jackie Rose Brown, 23, Holliston High Graduate, Equestrian
HOLLISTON – Jackie Rose Brown, 23 of Holliston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home after a long battle with cancer. A graduate of Holliston High School Class of 2017, she competed in Lacrosse and Field Hockey. Jackie went on to attend Sacred Heart University in...
William Christie, 70
NATICK – William “Billy” Christie, 70, of Natick, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his children Bailey, Matthew and his wife Vanessa, Craig, and Kevin and his girlfriend Lorena. He also leaves behind his father Charlie, sister Lori and her husband Mike, brother Jeff, and sister Carolyn and her husband Brian as well as his Brother-in-Law Jon and his wife Kathy and was predeceased by his mother Nancy. Additionally, Bill has many cherished cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles.
MWRTA Helping Framingham High Students Get To School On Time
FRAMINGHAM – When the school year started in September, the Framingham Public School District announced it was short 17 bus drivers from its contracted 77 routes. One month later in October, and the district’s bus driver provider NRT Bus Inc. was still short 17 drivers for 77 routes.
Edward J. O’Brien, 65, Founder of Competitive Directions
ASHLAND – Edward Joseph O’Brien of Ashland passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 3, 2022. He was the son of late Edward and Olive (Fleury) O’Brien and the husband of Patricia (Greenwood) O’Brien who recently just celebrated their 40th anniversary. He was a graduate of Waltham High...
Grace Mary Thorne, 101
FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, Registered Nurse at Framingham Union & Newton-Wellesley Hospitals
FRAMINGHAM – Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, of Framingham passed away on Saturday October 29, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Aldeno “Aldo” Salvi and Rose Marie (Morreale). She was the sister of Charles Paul Salvi of Marlborough. Joanne was a graduate of...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck in Tech Park Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk in the Framingham Tech Park. The incident happened at the intersection of New York and California avenues on November 2, at 12:09 p.m. The driver of the vehicle did stop, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Photo of the Day: 2022 Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Hall of Fame Foundation held its 4th Annual Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight, November 4 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Five of the six athletes being inducted attended the ceremony. Inducted was Steve Burton, Allison Manzella, Shaunna...
Joshua Bennett, 33
FRAMINGHAM – Joshua Bennett, 33, of Milford and formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his residence. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Edwin Bennett and Danielle (Carignan) Bennett. Predeceased by his grandparents, Raymond and Olivette Carignan and Joan and Harold Bennett. He attended...
Tina (Rigney) Bugbee, 50
OXFORD – Tina M. (Rigney) Bugbee, 50, died Friday, October 28 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She leaves four sons; Mark Paul Harold Bugbee, Mathew Ryan Bugbee, Michael Scott Bugbee, Max Swenson Bugbee all of Leicester, a sister, Diane Shaughnessy and her husband Stephen of Webster, a brother, Richard Swenson and his wife Lori of Sutton, two nieces, Bree Raymond and Katie Swenson.
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Edgell Road and Central Street on Tuesday, November 1. The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. The single-vehicle crash damaged a traffic sign, which was struck, said the police spokesperson. No citation was issued, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One...
MetroWest Medical & Tufts Medicine Reach Deal On Cancer Center in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Leaders from MetroWest Medical Center and Tufts Medicine today, November 3, announced continued progress in their plans to ensure that cancer services remain open in Framingham without any disruption to care in the community. MetroWest Medical Center plans to transition operation of the cancer center to Tufts...
Santos & Leisman Dessert Join Foundation For MetroWest Board
NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the Board of Trustees. Jennifer Leisman Dessert (Weston) a principal at Leisman Insurance Agency, and Craig Santos (Framingham), a senior director at MathWorks join our Board of 19 other members. The two...
Kelley Ann Schnair, 51
NATICK – Kelley Ann Schnair of Natick and Groton passed away on October 25, 2022. Loving daughter of Rita (Flynn) Murphy of Natick and the late Robert Schnair. Devoted sister of Stephen Schnair and his wife Deborah and Michael Schnair and his wife Kathy all of Natick. Aunt of Jack, Nicole, James, Hannah, and Ryan. Kelley is also survived by her dear friends Connie Porzio and Bill Novak, both of Natick, and numerous cousins.
