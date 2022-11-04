ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Kopaz’s Goal Advances Flyers in MIAA Playoffs

FRAMINGHAM – Kasey Kopaz had the only goal in the MIAA tournament game, as Framingham High girls soccer team defeated #20-seeded Andover High 1-0 last night at the Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. The girls soccer team, seeded #13, had a late start as...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Flyers Lose In Double OT via Penalty Kicks

FRAMINGHAM – Both goals of a 1-1 tie in regulation were scored in the last two minutes, so the MIAA Division 1 boys soccer opening round game between Framingham High vs Leominster High went to overtime. No team scored in the first overtime, and no team scored in the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
PHOTOS: Whalers Sink Flyers 28-8

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High hosted the Whalers of New Bedford High in week 9 action of the football season today, November 5, at Bowditch Field. The Flyers did not qualify for the MIAA football tourney, so the team is playing in the consolation round of games, leading up to its Thanksgiving rivalry with Natick High.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Flyers Playoff Soccer Doubleheader Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – Both the Framingham High boys and girls soccer teams have qualified for the MIAA soccer tournament. And there will be a doubleheader of soccer on Sunday, November 6 at Framingham State University’s Maple Street Field. Framingham High boys, seeded #7, will battle #26 Leominster High at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
William Christie, 70

NATICK – William “Billy” Christie, 70, of Natick, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his children Bailey, Matthew and his wife Vanessa, Craig, and Kevin and his girlfriend Lorena. He also leaves behind his father Charlie, sister Lori and her husband Mike, brother Jeff, and sister Carolyn and her husband Brian as well as his Brother-in-Law Jon and his wife Kathy and was predeceased by his mother Nancy. Additionally, Bill has many cherished cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles.
NATICK, MA
Grace Mary Thorne, 101

FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Joshua Bennett, 33

FRAMINGHAM – Joshua Bennett, 33, of Milford and formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his residence. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Edwin Bennett and Danielle (Carignan) Bennett. Predeceased by his grandparents, Raymond and Olivette Carignan and Joan and Harold Bennett. He attended...
MILFORD, MA
Tina (Rigney) Bugbee, 50

OXFORD – Tina M. (Rigney) Bugbee, 50, died Friday, October 28 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She leaves four sons; Mark Paul Harold Bugbee, Mathew Ryan Bugbee, Michael Scott Bugbee, Max Swenson Bugbee all of Leicester, a sister, Diane Shaughnessy and her husband Stephen of Webster, a brother, Richard Swenson and his wife Lori of Sutton, two nieces, Bree Raymond and Katie Swenson.
LEICESTER, MA
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Edgell Road and Central Street on Tuesday, November 1. The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. The single-vehicle crash damaged a traffic sign, which was struck, said the police spokesperson. No citation was issued, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Kelley Ann Schnair, 51

NATICK – Kelley Ann Schnair of Natick and Groton passed away on October 25, 2022. Loving daughter of Rita (Flynn) Murphy of Natick and the late Robert Schnair. Devoted sister of Stephen Schnair and his wife Deborah and Michael Schnair and his wife Kathy all of Natick. Aunt of Jack, Nicole, James, Hannah, and Ryan. Kelley is also survived by her dear friends Connie Porzio and Bill Novak, both of Natick, and numerous cousins.
NATICK, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

