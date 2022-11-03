Read full article on original website
Alanna M. Wells, 58 of Ashville, OH
Alanna M. Wells, 58 of Ashville, OH passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville, OH. She was born on December 3, 1963 in Circleville and was a 1982 graduate of Teays Valley. Throughout the years, Alanna worked as a waitress at the Ashville Diner. She enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Dalton Earl DeLong, 92, of Laurelville
Dalton Earl DeLong, 92, of Laurelville passed away on November 6, 2022. He was born on September 20, 1930 in Hocking County to Earl and Grace (Jacobs) DeLong. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by Mary Ann (Defenbaugh) DeLong his wife of 63 years, before she passed. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Pickaway Farmers Club, Laurelville Fire Department, founding member of Circleville EMS, member of Kingston Masonic Lodge and went to Laurelville grade school and was a graduate of Laurelville High School class of 1948. Dalton is survived by his children Sherry (Bobby) Bowers, Bill (Bev) DeLong and Dave (Amy) DeLong, grandchildren Megan (Dustin) Yahn, Nathan (Julie), Avery and Bryce DeLong, Jordan DeLong (Miranda) White and her children, great grandchildren Lydia, Lexey and Walton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, Laurelville with Pastor Brian Davis officiating with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with a Masonic Service at 7. The family is grateful for the care and support that Rita Hupp and Ohio Health Hospice provided. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
$39.3 million Classic Lotto Jackpot sold in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, OH – In a stroke of luck, Village Pantry #5716 of Marysville sold a $39.3 million jackpot prize in Saturday’s Classic Lotto drawing. It’s Ohio’s 24thClassic Lotto jackpot win. The winning numbers were: 6-17-25-32-34-42. The ticket holder chose the winning numbers using the Ohio Lottery’s...
Chillicothe – Hypodermic Needle Found in Drive-Thru Order Bag
Chillicothe – Police were called to North Bridge street when a 69-year-old woman claimed she found something inside her order that she didn’t want, a needle. According to the Chillicothe Police department, contact was made with a 69-year-old female who advised she went to White Castle and purchased food on November 5, 2022, at or around 9 Pm.
$20,000 Ohio Bonus Cash prize sold in Lancaster
LANCASTER, OH – — Dominic Troiano of Lancaster is enjoying an autumn windfall after snagging a $20,000 prize playing the Ohio Lottery’s $10Ohio Bonus Cash scratch-off. https://www.ohiolottery.com/Games/ScratchOffs/10DollarGames/Ohio-Bonus-Cash. Dominic will receive approximately $14,400 after federal and state tax withholdings. He purchased his winning ticket from The Kroger Company...
Laurelville – Firefighters Called to Fight Bush Fire
HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
Ross County – Juvenile Tased After Obstructing and Resisting Officers
ROSS – A juvenile was tased after attempting to flee from police in Sunday. According to the Chillicothe police department around 8:30 pm on Sunday they were dispatched to 78 West Seventh Street to serve a warrant on a juvenile suspect at a residence. When they arrived they confronted the juvenile and told him that he has a felony warrant for his arrest and to come outside. When the juvenile stepped outside he took off on foot.
Madison County – Ohio State Highway Patrol Seizes 9 Million in Drugs
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a man from Mexico after a traffic stop in Madison County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 220 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $9 million. On November 2, at 1:55 p.m., troopers stopped a U-Haul truck...
Breaking News – Vehicle Crash Involving Sewage Truck in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – A two-vehicle crash occurred in Pickaway Counties’ east side around 11 am on Monday. According to early reports, a crash involving a sewage truck and a vehicle at the intersection of 56 and Hubert Hitler road. Airbags have been deployed and one vehicle has started to catch fire.
