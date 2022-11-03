Dalton Earl DeLong, 92, of Laurelville passed away on November 6, 2022. He was born on September 20, 1930 in Hocking County to Earl and Grace (Jacobs) DeLong. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by Mary Ann (Defenbaugh) DeLong his wife of 63 years, before she passed. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Pickaway Farmers Club, Laurelville Fire Department, founding member of Circleville EMS, member of Kingston Masonic Lodge and went to Laurelville grade school and was a graduate of Laurelville High School class of 1948. Dalton is survived by his children Sherry (Bobby) Bowers, Bill (Bev) DeLong and Dave (Amy) DeLong, grandchildren Megan (Dustin) Yahn, Nathan (Julie), Avery and Bryce DeLong, Jordan DeLong (Miranda) White and her children, great grandchildren Lydia, Lexey and Walton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, Laurelville with Pastor Brian Davis officiating with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with a Masonic Service at 7. The family is grateful for the care and support that Rita Hupp and Ohio Health Hospice provided. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

