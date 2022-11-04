Read full article on original website
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
fastphillysports.com
NEW COACH DUNPHY AND LA SALLE BIG DOGS TONIGHT AT CATS!
La Salle and Villanova tip off the 2022-23 season tonight at Finneran Pavilion in an early Big 5 test for new Explorers coach Fran Dunphy. The Wildcats are also rolling out new coach Kyle Neptune, who took over for Naismith Hall of Famer Jay Wright last April. The winningest coach...
VUSports 2022-23 season Villanova player previews
Monday is opening night of the Kyle Neptune era at Villanova as the Cats take on Big 5 rival, La Salle at the Finneran Pavilion at 6:30 PM (FS1 Whiparound / Fox Sports App). In preparation for opening night, VUSports takes you through the ‘Nova roster with some thoughts on what to expect from each player and some insight into how each of the 2022-23 Wildcats has been coming along in their development:
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
TENNIS: Worth The Wait Friends' Central School Wins League Title
(Photos/Video Lennie Malmgren) WYNNEWOOD, PA--For Friends’ Central School’s head tennis coach Tony Patarino, it was a season of, gratitude, perseverance and shear love of the game that culminated his team’s quest for the Friends School League Championship title. A quest six years in the making. How they...
papreplive.com
Episcopal stays undefeated by downing Malvern Prep
MALVERN >> The Malvern Prep defense has been sensational for the entire season, allowing just over five points per game. Saturday afternoon at Quigley Field, the host Friars had their work cut out for them as the high flying and undefeated Episcopal Academy was the opponent. Malvern held EA to just 14 points, but could not generate much offense of their own and fell to the Churchmen, 14-11, in Inter-Academic League action.
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Football District Wrap (11-5-22)
Springfield Township saw its season come to an end in Saturday’s District 1 4A semifinal. In 6A action Friday, CB West defeated neighboring rival CB East for the second time in two weeks to advance to the district quarterfinals. Below is an expanded wrap. Photos of CB West/CB East courtesy of Tracy Valko. Visit the photo gallery: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/f745224687.
Temple News
Temple inducts eight to Athletics Hall of Fame
Temple University Athletics held their Class of 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night at the Liacouras Center to honor this year’s eight inductees. The inductees were from six sports and included four All-Americans and one NCAA Champion. “We are here to recognize rockstars with us inducting the...
easternpafootball.com
Chester Makes History With First Playoff Win, 18-15, Over Marple Newtown
CHESTER, PA — Before the Chester coaches entered the locker room at halftime, the Clippers’ senior leaders stood up. They weren’t about to let the chaos that had just ensued follow them into the two most crucial quarters of their young football lives in Saturday’s PIAA District 1 Class 5A playoff game against Marple Newtown.
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley football storms past Owen J. Roberts in District 1-6A first round
GRATERFORD >> Two offensive plays, two touchdowns … and Perkiomen Valley was on its way to a win over Owen J. Roberts Friday night in the opening round of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs. And unlike the first time the two teams met this season when the Vikings had to hang on for a win, this time there was no suspense as Perkiomen Valley came away with a 56-19 decision at Thomas J. Keenan Stadium.
brotherlygame.com
Local Broadcast pair to call their final Union game
Philadelphia Union fans will have the chance to listen to the voices that have called each of this year's non-national television games. The Union announced that JP Dellacamera and Danny Higginbotham will be in Los Angeles and will reach the match live on PhiladelphiaUnion.com. The stream will start at 3:50...
phillyvoice.com
Phillies' World Series run sparks local sports apparel creators
Even hardcore Phillies fans may have been iffy wondering if this team could make a legitimate playoff run just four weeks ago. Fast forward to early November and now the Phils are fighting for their lives, with a do-or-die World Series Game 6 taking place Saturday night. It's been an...
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Phillymag.com
5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong
Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
philadelphiaweekly.com
23 Best Italian Restaurants in Philly: Nonna-Approved Eateries
Everyone likes Italian food! Think of all the mouthwatering Italian classics like gooey lasagne, fluffy ravioli, or creamy, mocha-infused Tiramisu. Philadelphia is renowned for its Italian cuisine whether it’s a fancy date-night place of elegance or a neighborhood red sauce joint. These are the 23 best Italian restaurants in Philly!
The Man, The Myth, The Legend Mattress Mack Shares His Philly Experience
Texas-Style Honky Tonk Restaurant Hops Back on the Saddle for Reopening in West Whiteland
After closing temporarily in July, the classic Texas-style Honky Tonk spot called the Brickette Lounge in West Whiteland is back, and more Texan than ever, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Before closing, the popular joint offered weekly line dancing, live music, and DJs. Now, all of that...
Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say
No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
