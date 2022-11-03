Read full article on original website
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach CIFSS Football Playoff Schedule
We’ve got three Moore League teams in the CIF-SS football quarterfinals. Here’s when and where they’re playing on Friday. Long Beach Poly @ Los Alamitos (Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.) Lakewood @ Redondo Union, 7 p.m. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
uclabruins.com
UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled
CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
Asia Media
UCLA alumna seeks to preserve history of Black Boyle Heights
Though Boyle Heights has a storied history as a multi-ethnic enclave of the 20th century, Shirlee Smith has noticed the Black community there often gets overlooked — something the UCLA alumna hopes to change. “I’ve spent my adult years closing gaping mouths when asked where I’d grown up and...
Game-by-Game UCLA Men's Basketball Predictions 2022-2023
The Bruins are trying to win their first regular season Pac-12 title since 2013 while also pursing their 12th national championship.
19thnews.org
A Pasadena school is the nation’s first named after Octavia Butler — and it’s her alma mater
When science-fiction writer Octavia Butler was growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, school was a struggle. With undiagnosed dyslexia, she didn’t excel in class. Outside of it, the shy student lacked the social skills of her more gregarious peers. And her height — she grew to be six feet tall — made her even more self-conscious.
Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through
Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
mynewsla.com
outlooknewspapers.com
Boys & Girls Club Hosts ‘Black Tie & Burgers’
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena recently held its 14th annual Black Tie & Burgers fundraiser at the organization’s Mackenzie-Scott Clubhouse. Every year, BGCP hosts Black Tie & Burgers, its biggest fundraiser, in an effort to...
change-links.org
Taste of Soul Came Back to Crenshaw
Where else can one find all in one place skate boarders and grandmothers; toddlers and teachers; ball players and bakers; concert goers and church members; ministers and musicians and oh yeah, THE BEST SOUL FOOD IN LA!?. No better place does all this come together with some of the most...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Los Angeles mayoral race: Karen Bass vs. Rick Caruso
Congresswoman Karen Bass (37th Congressional District- South Los Angeles, Mid City Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, and Culver City) is in a close race with real estate developer Rick Caruso, who is the developer and owner of The Grove, to become the mayor of Los Angeles. In June’s primary election, Bass received 43.1 percent of the vote to Caruso’s 36 percent of the vote.
foxla.com
VP Kamala Harris rallies for Karen Bass for LA Mayor at UCLA
LOS ANGELES - Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a cheering crowd at a Get Out The Vote student rally at UCLA Monday, one day before the midterm elections, urging attendees to head for the polls while also enthusiastically backing mayoral hopeful Rep. Karen Bass. "I'm back in L.A., because...
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
2urbangirls.com
3 Inglewood condos under $400,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Are you in the market for an investment property in a City undergoing a massive transformation? Well we have three condos priced under $400,000 that could be yours if the price is right!. 711 Larch Street #3, Inglewood, 90301. $350,000. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 638 square...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Inglewood Mayor and City Council Races
Inglewood Candidate Forum at All In Coworking of Inglewood. Click the link to view the forum on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/MatthewNewmanDallas/videos/1114580496112801?idorvanity=2918360125136927. The city of Inglewood has seen massive changes during Mayor James Butts’ tenure. Many residents are enjoying the resurgence that the city is having, but many people question if the long-term...
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
