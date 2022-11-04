Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
wrestleview.com
Austin Theory cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw
As of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is the fifth WWE Superstar to fail at a Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins’ for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Theory lost after involvement from Bobby Lashley.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar reportedly returning this week
According to PWInsider, Sheamus, who has recently written off WWE TV with an injury, so he could get married, is scheduled to be back on the road with the company this week. It was also noted his return will start on this Friday night’s WWE Smackdown.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
wrestleview.com
R-Truth confirms injury, will undergo surgery
On the November 1 episode of NXT, R-Truth landed awkwardly on the outside after he did a dive over the top rope, taking out Grayson Waller. The referee stopped the match as it appeared R-Truth was injured after he had immediately clutched his knee. After the match was stopped, following...
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
wrestleview.com
Former ROH World Champion reportedly signs with AEW
According to F4WOnline, Bandido has signed the AEW contract he was offered by Tony Khan. He was initially offered a contract by Khan following his debut for AEW on the Wednesday, September 28 episode of Dynamite where he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. There were prior reports...
411mania.com
Nikki Cross Wins 24/7 Championship On WWE Raw, Throws It Away
We have a new 24/7 Champion following this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship on tonight’s show. Damage CTRL was in Cross’ corner for the win. After the match, a segment aired in which a laughing Cross tossed the title into (or at) the garbage can.
wrestleview.com
Date and location revealed for WWE’s 30th Anniversary episode of Raw
The date and location for the WWE 30th anniversary episode of Raw will be at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Monday, January 23, 2023. The episode will also be the Raw go-home show for the 2023 Royal Rumble, which will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday January 28, 2023.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown World Cup winner will receive an IC Title shot
During a commercial break on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that the winner of the SmackDown World Cup will receive a future Intercontinental Championship opportunity. The tournament will be an eight-person tournament, with participants yet to be named. Also announced for this Friday night’s WWE SmackDown...
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 11/8/22 (Scrypts, Possible Injury, Heel Turn)
Below are the quick results and highlight from Tuesday night’s episode of NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Joe Gacy (with The Schism) defeated Cameron Grimes. Charlie Dempsey defeated Andre Chase (with Thea Hail & Duke Hudson) Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) defeated Hank Walker...
wrestleview.com
Top NWA star gives notice to the company
Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis announced in an Instagram subscriber video on Sunday night that he has given notice to the National Wrestling Alliance. Aldis is scheduled to compete at next week’s NWA Hard Times 3 PPV in New Orleans, LA. Reports surfaced back in July there...
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss Shows Off New Look
Alexa Bliss certainly knows how to get the wrestling world talking, and she’s been keeping things fresh by switching up her look several times over the last few years. Recently the former Raw Women’s Champion took to Twitter to reveal that she’s now sporting pink hair when she posted the following photo:
bodyslam.net
The New Day And Jimmy Uso Hit Matt Riddle’s Bong On Monday Night RAW
Well, not really. During Monday Night RAW, The Usos and Solo Sikoa would open Monday Night RAW with a promo celebrating The Bloodline’s success at WWE Crown Jewel. The New Day would interrupt with heated words and mutual respect shared between the two teams ahead of their match on Friday’s SmackDown. Then, Matt Riddle would make his way down to the ring with his bong(os). He would enter the ring and try to lighten the mood. He asked if anyone in the ring wanted to hit his bong, with The New Day immediately taking Matt up on the offer.
bodyslam.net
WWE Gives Cedric Alexander A New Nickname
Cedric Alexander has a new nickname in WWE. As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE included a new nickname for Cedric Alexander’s graphic while he was coming out to compete in a match. WWE changed his nickname to ‘prime’ and even Michael Cole said ”It’s Prime Time!”
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Crown Jewel Fallout Episode Tonight
*Live Coverage of tonight’s Raw will begin at 8:00 pm ET*. Tonight’s WWE Raw will air live on the USA Network, and will emanate from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Raw will feature the fallout from last Saturday’s Crown Jewel and will be...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Shows Off His Physique On 52nd Birthday
Chris Jericho turns 52 on Wednesday, November 9, and the ROH World Champion is seemingly in pristine physical condition. The wrestling legend shared a selfie of himself late Tuesday night, as seen below. Jericho underwent a noticeable physical transformation following his near-death experience in late 2021 while he was on...
Watch Stone Cold Steve Austin buy his first pairs of Air Jordans
Maybe it’s possible to teach an old Texas Rattlesnake some new tricks, at least when it comes to sneakers. Complex has had a number of WWE stars on its Sneaker Shopping series, including Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns and The New Day. But in its most recent episode, host Joe La Puma caught up with Stone Cold Steve Austin at Global Goods in Reno and helped the WWE Hall of Famer branch out a bit in terms of his footwear. As the two discussed, Austin wore boots in the ring, but has been seen in some classic kicks over the years, including Nike...
