Michigan State

Detroit News

Slotkin, Barrett make closing arguments in fight for swing U.S. House seat

DeWitt — On the Sunday before Election Day, two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin headed out to knock doors in a part of the newly drawn 7th District that had been added during the redistricting process last year. Campaign yard signs crowded the lawns, Republican and Democratic households side by side.
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit News

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Michigan redistricting challenge to Congress map

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of Michigan Republicans who had challenged the state's new congressional map as drawn by the redistricting commission last year. The Republicans had argued that the congressional map unjustifiably deviated from constitutional requirements for apportionment by failing to have more equal population...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: GOP won't kill Social Security

A president shouldn’t lie to the American people. Neither should an ex-president. But both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are on the campaign trail for Democrats lying about a fake Republican plan to end Social Security and Medicare. The strategy is to terrify older voters into...
WISCONSIN STATE
Detroit News

Manchin: Biden’s coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

Watch Live: Trump holds Ohio rally as talk grows of 2024 bid

Former President Trump will deliver remarks during a rally in Ohio Monday night, seeking to boost Republican J.D. Vance in his Senate race against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), though it’s possible Trump might steal the show for himself. Speculation has been growing that Trump could use the event to...
OHIO STATE
Detroit News

Selecting next president, keeping WSU's upward mobility are key board race issues

Voters on Tuesday will elect two candidates to the Wayne State University Board of Governors for eight-year terms as the board starts its search for a new president. The board is beginning a search for the university's next leader after WSU President Roy Wilson announced in April that he would step down after his contract expires in July 2023. It is preparing to launch a nationwide search. The new board will hire the next president, a key responsibility.
DETROIT, MI

