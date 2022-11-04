Read full article on original website
Slotkin, Barrett make closing arguments in fight for swing U.S. House seat
DeWitt — On the Sunday before Election Day, two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin headed out to knock doors in a part of the newly drawn 7th District that had been added during the redistricting process last year. Campaign yard signs crowded the lawns, Republican and Democratic households side by side.
U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Michigan redistricting challenge to Congress map
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of Michigan Republicans who had challenged the state's new congressional map as drawn by the redistricting commission last year. The Republicans had argued that the congressional map unjustifiably deviated from constitutional requirements for apportionment by failing to have more equal population...
Finley: GOP won't kill Social Security
A president shouldn’t lie to the American people. Neither should an ex-president. But both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are on the campaign trail for Democrats lying about a fake Republican plan to end Social Security and Medicare. The strategy is to terrify older voters into...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in
Manchin: Biden’s coal comments are 'divorced from reality'
President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful...
Watch Live: Trump holds Ohio rally as talk grows of 2024 bid
Former President Trump will deliver remarks during a rally in Ohio Monday night, seeking to boost Republican J.D. Vance in his Senate race against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), though it’s possible Trump might steal the show for himself. Speculation has been growing that Trump could use the event to...
Selecting next president, keeping WSU's upward mobility are key board race issues
Voters on Tuesday will elect two candidates to the Wayne State University Board of Governors for eight-year terms as the board starts its search for a new president. The board is beginning a search for the university's next leader after WSU President Roy Wilson announced in April that he would step down after his contract expires in July 2023. It is preparing to launch a nationwide search. The new board will hire the next president, a key responsibility.
Livengood: Catholic Church, billionaires and shadowy groups pour millions into Prop 3 fight
The Catholic Church is going all out to defeat the Proposal 3 abortion rights constitutional amendment on Tuesday’s ballot — and much of its spending of parishioners' tithes remains hidden from public view. Catholic dioceses and other religious entities are legally exempt from complying with Michigan’s campaign finance...
