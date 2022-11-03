ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 35.29%. A quarter...
Qiagen (QGEN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Qiagen (QGEN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A quarter ago,...
TaskUs (TASK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

TaskUs (TASK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A quarter ago,...
Park-Ohio (PKOH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Park-Ohio (PKOH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.18%. A quarter ago,...
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
Titan International (TWI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Titan International (TWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.20%. A quarter...
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ICU Medical (ICUI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.11%. A quarter...
Lyft (LYFT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Lyft (LYFT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.50%. A quarter ago,...
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

TripAdvisor (TRIP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.21%. A quarter ago,...
Superior Group (SGC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Superior Group (SGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%. A quarter...
The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%....
Pixelworks (PXLW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Pixelworks (PXLW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.42. This compares to loss of $1.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.61%. A...
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

RxSight, Inc. (RXST) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.86%....
Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Groupon (GRPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.43%. A...
TRxADE (MEDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

TRxADE (MEDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A quarter...
Argo Group (ARGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Argo Group (ARGO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.91 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
American States Water (AWR) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

American States Water (AWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%. A...

