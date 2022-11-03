Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 35.29%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Qiagen (QGEN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Qiagen (QGEN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
TaskUs (TASK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
TaskUs (TASK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Park-Ohio (PKOH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Park-Ohio (PKOH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.18%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
NASDAQ
Titan International (TWI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Titan International (TWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.20%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ICU Medical (ICUI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.11%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Lyft (LYFT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Lyft (LYFT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.50%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
TripAdvisor (TRIP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.21%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Superior Group (SGC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Superior Group (SGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%....
NASDAQ
Pixelworks (PXLW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Pixelworks (PXLW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
NASDAQ
EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.42. This compares to loss of $1.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.61%. A...
NASDAQ
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.86%....
NASDAQ
Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Groupon (GRPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.43%. A...
NASDAQ
TRxADE (MEDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TRxADE (MEDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Argo Group (ARGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Argo Group (ARGO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.91 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
American States Water (AWR) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
American States Water (AWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%. A...
