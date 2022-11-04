Read full article on original website
USD/CAD Maintains Resistive Around 1.3600 After Weak Oil Statistics
Geopolitical tensions drove up the price of oil, Canada’s primary export, during Monday’s early Asian session. The weak dollar before Wednesday’s Fed meeting and Friday’s US and Canadian jobs data adds to the pessimistic trend. Recent dangers from Russia and Ukraine helped WTI crude oil climbed...
USD/CAD Unfollows Six-Day Uptrend as Fed Announces Bigger Rate Hike
On Thursday’s Asian session, the USD/CAD currency pair could not persist in its five-day winning streak at 1.3690. The Loonie pair was right to break above the downward-sloping resistance line from October 13 and the 21-day moving average (DMA) the day before. Bearish MACD signs have weakened, which is good news for bulls.
AUD/USD Reverses Gains As RBA Lowe Falls Short of Expectations
After Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said dovish things, the AUD/USD currency pair has stayed above 0.6400. The head of the central bank also said, “We are thinking about how rising rates and inflation will affect household budgets.”. As expected, the central bank raised the policy...
USD/JPY Extends Declines to 146.651 Despite Strong US Jobs Data
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade at about 146.651 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min...
GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.1370 After US Nonfarm Payrolls
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade closer to the 100-hour moving average line after the US nonfarm payrolls. The currency pair is now trading a few levels above 1.1370 following Thursday’s rebound. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in...
USD/JPY Rallies to Trade Above the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair traded at a session low of about 145.979 before rallying to trade above 147.436. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
GBP/USD Aims to Rise Over 1.1517 As Market Sentiment Improves
In the early European session, the GBP/USD pair went from 1.1460 to 1.1517. The cable has gone up because people are willing to take more risks. As uncertainty about Fed policy decreases, investors put their money into risky assets. S&P500 futures got better after a bad day on Monday. The...
EUR/USD Pulling Back to Channel Bottom Ahead of FOMC
EURUSD is gearing up to test the bottom of its ascending channel on the short-term time frames, and the FOMC decision could determine whether a bounce or break is due. The 100 SMA just crossed above the 200 SMA to hint that support is more likely to hold than to break. These indicators are also near the channel bottom to add to its strength as a floor.
USD/JPY Gains New Supply Following US Dollar Weakness
The price of the USD/JPY pair goes down to around 147.00 during the European session on Wednesday. Even though the US economy is slowing down, there is talk that the Fed might become less aggressive. It has put dollar bulls on the defensive. The value of the Japanese yen will stop the currency from falling. Several factors are pushing the USD/JPY exchange rate down, but a significant change is hard to come by.
GBP/USD Rose After Fed’s Dovish Announcement; Gains Remain Modest
The goal of GBP/USD currency pair bulls is the 50% mean reversion level of the last drop. The bears have to go below 1.1100. Jerome Powell, who is in charge of the Fed, said that the temporary base effects and bottlenecks are to blame for inflation. He also said the Fed wouldn’t do anything unless there were “significant improvements.” “The economy has a long way to go,” says the head of the Fed.
USD/CAD Falls to Retest 6-Week Lows After US Jobs Data
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended declines to a new 6-week low of about 1.3479 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply declining channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair also appears to have plummeted to trade...
US Dollar Surges During Post-FOMC Session; Investors Brace for Key Jobs Report
The US dollar is surging toward the end of the trading week, as investors seek shelter in the greenback amid volatility in the broader financial markets. Investors are responding to the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer, effectively dashing hopes of a softer tightening program. Meanwhile, traders will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming jobs report.
GBP/JPY Fluctuates Around 168.18 as Attention Shifts to BoE Policy
The GBP/JPY currency pair is around 168.50 in early Tokyo as investors wait for the Bank of England (BoE) to decide interest rates. The cross has been going down since the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept interest rates the same to help its economy. The Federal Reserve has raised interest...
Despite A Negative Gap, The EUR/USD is Maintaining Above 0.9900
As the risks worsen, bears regain control of the EUR/USD early Monday. The primary currency pair had a negative gap at the start of the week and ended at 0.9920-25. As traders worried about China’s restrictions on covid and Russia’s geopolitics, the global markets became less willing to take risks. Traders may have been concerned because they didn’t know what the Fed would do next.
US Dollar Stuck in Volatility as Investors Digest Fed Rate Hike, Powell Comments
The US dollar traded flat in the middle of the trading week after it erased its losses as investors digest the latest Federal Reserve news and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell. Can the greenback add to its gains in the home stretch of 2022 as the Fed believes it would be “premature” to pause its tightening efforts?
AUD/USD Rockets to New Weekly Highs After US Non-Farm Payrolls
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday rocketed to trade at about 0.6468 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. The pair also seems to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the...
GBP/USD Bullish Trend Pullback to 1.1300?
GBPUSD is forming a new rising channel on its short-term time frames, and it looks like another test of support is about to take place. Price bounced off the channel top around 1.1660 and is inching close to the 38.2% Fib. This retracement level lines up with the mid-channel area...
GBP/USD Correction to Area of Interest Ahead of BOE
GBPUSD is trending higher on its 4-hour time frame, but the pair is in the middle of a pullback to a former resistance zone. This area lines up with other potential support levels that might be enough to keep losses in check. In particular, the broken ceiling around the 1.1300...
Chinese Yuan Weakens Amid Abysmal Data, Fresh COVID Lockdowns
The Chinese yuan extended its 2022 decline against the US dollar in the final trading session of October. The yuan faced deteriorating economic down as millions of people are under lockdown over climbing cases of COVID-19. The world’s second-largest economy is going through all sorts of bleak economic developments, leaving investors worried about its future.
US Dollar Index Nosedives Towards 110.700 After the Fed Rate Hike
The US dollar index on Friday plummeted to trade at about 110.788 following the latest round of US data. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. The continues to trade within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart....
