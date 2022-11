PHILADELPHIA -- Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul was ruled out for the second half of Monday night's game against the 76ers with right heel soreness. There never appeared to be an obvious play on which Paul -- who had two points, two assists and two rebounds in 14 minutes in the first half -- injured his heel, and he didn't enter the game with any designation on Phoenix's injury report.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO