Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss a few weeks. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston at MetLife Stadium. “During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney tweeted. “While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in New York.” McKinney did not disclose the nature of his injury. The Giants did not know which hand McKinney hurt and the exact nature of the injury.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO