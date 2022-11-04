Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
6-0-7-0, WB: 2
(six, zero, seven, zero; WB: two)
