Jacksonville Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Jacksonville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Jacksonville is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge watch extends north to the ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Five mid-century modern neighborhoods to know

Arlington may forever be known as Jacksonville’s first major post-war suburb built for the accommodation of the automobile. Affiliated with the Gulf Life Insurance Company, H. Terry Parker was a driving force behind the insurance company’s growth and the development of Arlington. Parker began purchasing land in the area around 1943, when Arlington was still considered to be rural. By 1959, he owned 1,800 acres of property, making him Arlington’s largest landowner. Following the opening of the Mathews Bridge in 1953, Parker’s developments led to Arlington becoming the fastest growing part of Jacksonville during the 1950s and 1960s. In addition to his land developments, in 1955 Parker donated thirty acres of land to the Duval County School Board for a high school, named Terry Parker High School in his honor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Apartment permits in review for $83 million One Riverside

Construction is in review for the One Riverside apartments at the 1 Riverside Ave. residential and retail project in the Brooklyn area of Downtown at an estimated project cost of $83 million. The city is reviewing permits for 270 apartments among Buildings 1000, 2000 and 2000B along with permits for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week

Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday. “This storm...
FLORIDA STATE
duvalsports.com

The oldest rivalry in Northeast Florida: St Augustine versus Palatka

Palatka Fl- Northeast Florida’s oldest and most-played rivalry concluded the 2022 regular season for St Augustine and Palatka high schools Friday night. Palatka and St. Augustine were tied at 7-7, when Jamarrie McKinnon’s 8-yard run for Palatka made it a game with 3:07 in the first quarter. St....
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

GMJ goes indoor skydiving at iFly Jacksonville during visit for 'Kids Free November'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to fly and save money? iFly Jacksonville is one of the businesses taking part in "Kids Free November." With the purchase of an adult ticket, a child can try indoor skydiving for free this month. First Coast News's Renata Di Gregorio had to try it to compare it to her recent skydiving experience. General Manager Bob Ash says skydivers use the indoor skydiving to train.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things To Do in Jax this Weekend

November has arrived and it is time to celebrate accordingly! Check out local festivals, sporting events, and charity fundraisers! We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your fall weekend adventures!. Staff Picks. 11/4-6: Jacksonville Greek Fest. ​Enjoy some delicious Greek...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

