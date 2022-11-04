Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grantJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Jacksonville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Jacksonville is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge watch extends north to the ...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Heads-up Bahamas, Florida & U.S. east coast!
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Beach City Council to vote on future of Adventure Landing Monday
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The future of Adventure Landing will be decided at a Jacksonville Beach City Council meeting Monday night, and locals are voicing mixed reactions to the proposed plan to turn the beloved park into apartment units. Some people believe this plan will limit the options families...
thejaxsonmag.com
Five mid-century modern neighborhoods to know
Arlington may forever be known as Jacksonville’s first major post-war suburb built for the accommodation of the automobile. Affiliated with the Gulf Life Insurance Company, H. Terry Parker was a driving force behind the insurance company’s growth and the development of Arlington. Parker began purchasing land in the area around 1943, when Arlington was still considered to be rural. By 1959, he owned 1,800 acres of property, making him Arlington’s largest landowner. Following the opening of the Mathews Bridge in 1953, Parker’s developments led to Arlington becoming the fastest growing part of Jacksonville during the 1950s and 1960s. In addition to his land developments, in 1955 Parker donated thirty acres of land to the Duval County School Board for a high school, named Terry Parker High School in his honor.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Apartment permits in review for $83 million One Riverside
Construction is in review for the One Riverside apartments at the 1 Riverside Ave. residential and retail project in the Brooklyn area of Downtown at an estimated project cost of $83 million. The city is reviewing permits for 270 apartments among Buildings 1000, 2000 and 2000B along with permits for...
Almost 1,000 pounds of expired medications were taken and destroyed in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Poison Information Center, Drug Free Duval, and Project Opioid partnered with local law enforcement for Drug Take Back. This event is to help prevent drugs from being misused, accidental poisonings, and overdoses from happening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “I want to say...
What's the strange contraption that washed up on St. Augustine Beach?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Sometimes science is weird, or at least, it's weird looking. Friday morning, while taking a walk on Crescent Beach, I found a contraption with fabric blowing in the wind. I had no idea what it was. It was made of PVC pipe, canvas, and...
Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week
Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday. “This storm...
Father dies trying to save daughter from rip current at Fernandina Beach
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday, a father died trying to save his daughter from a rip current at the beach. According to a news release by Fernandina Beach Fire Department, the girl was in the ocean for about 10 minutes before she was caught in the rip current.
duvalsports.com
The oldest rivalry in Northeast Florida: St Augustine versus Palatka
Palatka Fl- Northeast Florida’s oldest and most-played rivalry concluded the 2022 regular season for St Augustine and Palatka high schools Friday night. Palatka and St. Augustine were tied at 7-7, when Jamarrie McKinnon’s 8-yard run for Palatka made it a game with 3:07 in the first quarter. St....
GMJ goes indoor skydiving at iFly Jacksonville during visit for 'Kids Free November'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to fly and save money? iFly Jacksonville is one of the businesses taking part in "Kids Free November." With the purchase of an adult ticket, a child can try indoor skydiving for free this month. First Coast News's Renata Di Gregorio had to try it to compare it to her recent skydiving experience. General Manager Bob Ash says skydivers use the indoor skydiving to train.
WJCL
Evacuation order issued for part of Coastal Georgia following chemical plant fire
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:Plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the sky Monday morning as first responders raced toward the fire. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said crews scrambled to put out the massive flames but they didn't have enough resources and additional crews were called out.
News4Jax.com
Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things To Do in Jax this Weekend
November has arrived and it is time to celebrate accordingly! Check out local festivals, sporting events, and charity fundraisers! We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your fall weekend adventures!. Staff Picks. 11/4-6: Jacksonville Greek Fest. Enjoy some delicious Greek...
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stun gun was used by Jacksonville Beach police on an individual after they allegedly painted a swastika and the word 'Neo' on a bar on 1st Street North. Mitchell Fjeran, daytime manager at Mangos Beach Bar (aka Mangos 2.0), tells First Coast News that the...
News4Jax.com
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Jacksonville store, owners say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville jewelry store owners are calling out the people they say broke into their store this weekend and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Julie and Saki Mihalakos own Julie’s Jewelry and Appraisals on Atlantic Boulevard near Girvin Road. “They know what they are...
News4Jax.com
Will a potential strike by United, American and Delta pilots impact holiday travel?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Weeks away from the busiest travel season of the year, pilot unions with United, American, and Delta Airlines aren’t seeing eye to eye. United and Delta pilots are even threatening to walk off on the job. News4JAX aviation expert Ed Booth said the main issue...
North Florida Land Trust is hosting a Volunteer Day at Little Rain Lake in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — This Saturday, North Florida Land Trust is asking for volunteers to join them for a property tour and cleanup at Little Rain Lake in Clay County. The event is starting at 9:30 a.m. with the goal to remove the trash on the 578 acres that NFLT protected and is currently restoring.
‘Things happen so fast’: Motorcyclists talk safety amid weekend deadly crashes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating three separate crashes in what’s been a deadly weekend for motorcyclists in Duval. The first crash happened on Friday night at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a Nissan hit a motorcyclist, his passenger...
News4Jax.com
Industrial fire, explosions at Brunswick chemical plant prompt evacuations, shelter-in-place orders
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Residents in Southeast Georgia — the Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove areas — were asked to evacuate and shelter in place after an industrial fire at the Symrise plant in Glynn County, according to Glynn County Board of Commissioners. According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue...
