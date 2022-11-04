ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

06-13-16-26-35

(six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Community Policy