White Plains, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You

There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onekindesign.com

A spectacular hilltop house in Westchester County with heavenly views

Workshop/APD is responsible for the design of this stunning hilltop house nestled into one of the highest points in Armonk, Westchester County, New York. This ground-up residence was created to highlight its magnificent surroundings, featuring sweeping views of Westchester, the Hudson River, and New York City. Thoughtfully integrated into a...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rye, NY

Rye is a lovely coastal suburban city that belongs to Westchester County, New York. It’s a great leisure and tourist destination for those traveling alone, with family, friends, or special someone—everyone of all ages. You’ll enjoy its laid-back charm and family and kid-friendly ambiance. Rye boasts a...
RYE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Out and About Westchester NY

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Starts This Week! Michelin- rated and New Restaurants in Westchester NY

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is upon us again and we can’t wait to see what new restaurants will be participating this year. This two week-long event starts from Nov 7th to Nov 20th. This will be the ultimate foodie’s event that you won’t want to miss. Restaurants from the Hudson Valley and Westchester area will be participating with specialty menus that’ll make everyone’s taste buds dance for this year’s Hudson Valley Restaurant Week.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO

Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sheenmagazine.com

Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York

One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
therealdeal.com

ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M

Empire State Realty Trust is ready to trade a pair of Westchester County office buildings for about 15 percent more than what it paid for them nine years ago. The REIT is in contract to unload office properties at 10 Bank Street in White Plains and 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison for $95 million, according to an SEC filing. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter of next year. The buyers were not disclosed.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get The Best Weed in NYC

It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

SL Green, Cappelli join PRCP to redevelop Galleria White Plains

A four-decade-old mall in Westchester County is being eyed by developers for a residential and retail project. Pacific Retail Capital Partners and Aareal Bank, the owners of the Galleria White Plains, have teamed up with SL Green Realty and the Cappelli Organization to turn the 10-acre site into a mixed-use development “centered on residential development and amenity-based retail,” PRCP CEO Steve Plenge said.
WHITE PLAINS, NY

