Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
All about turnout as race for governor in New York comes down to the wire
With one day to go before Election Day, the race between Governor Hochul and Lee Zeldin is a tight one. Democrats say it’s all about the turnout, and one Republican strategist says it’s all about turnout in one section of New York.
Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?
It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
Class Action Lawsuit filed against Orleans County Nursing Home
A nursing home in Orleans County is facing more legal trouble. Families filed a class action lawsuit against the Villages of Orleans.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
Zeldin on Bills stadium deal on WBEN: "It's important to honor commitments that were made."
Rep Gov nominee Lee Zeldin clarified his remarks about the Buffalo Bills stadium deal that he criticized in a debate two weeks ago. “I have a lot of problems on how Gov Hochul handled the process, but it’s important to honor commitments that are made
Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York
Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center. The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.
Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island
They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
Victim of Niagara County fatal fire identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died in a fire on Oct. 29 in the Town of Wilson. Wilson resident, Timothy Stephens, 59, died in the fire on Daniels Road. Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call...
Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected
Town officials also added that there is currently no boil advisory in effect and there are no restrictions on water usage.
Poloncarz appoints Lisa Chimera as deputy county executive
Chimera served as District 3 legislator since July 2019, previously sat on Town of Tonawanda board for 14 years. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz recently announced Lisa Chimera will serve as the county’s next deputy executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County legislator (3rd District) since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda and Kenmore, along with the Black Rock, Riverside and University Heights areas of the City of Buffalo.
Union strike moves forward despite legislation prohibiting it
Niagara-on-the-Lake kids spent Friday at home, after a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike forced schools to close doors for the day. There were no picket lines in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but support staff from schools, including secretaries, custodians, lunchroom workers and educational assistants, were picketing in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
