Genesee County, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?

It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York

Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center. The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island

They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today

The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Poloncarz appoints Lisa Chimera as deputy county executive

Chimera served as District 3 legislator since July 2019, previously sat on Town of Tonawanda board for 14 years. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz recently announced Lisa Chimera will serve as the county’s next deputy executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County legislator (3rd District) since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda and Kenmore, along with the Black Rock, Riverside and University Heights areas of the City of Buffalo.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
niagaranow.com

Union strike moves forward despite legislation prohibiting it

Niagara-on-the-Lake kids spent Friday at home, after a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike forced schools to close doors for the day. There were no picket lines in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but support staff from schools, including secretaries, custodians, lunchroom workers and educational assistants, were picketing in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
