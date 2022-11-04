ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“It feels like a real adult relationship” – Millie Bobby Brown Opens up on How Henry Cavill Is Different From Her Previous Cast Mates

By Srabani Biswas
netflixjunkie.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 79

Jon Varner
3d ago

This is very smart. Especially with the pronounced age difference. This precludes any mixed signals or feelings. it prevents a whole mess of situations that would never end well. Or even the illusion of them.

Toni Taylor
3d ago

It's incredibly smart. He doesn't want any suggestion of impropriety which is protecting himself and incredibly needed in this day and age. He's not only protecting himself, he's protecting her and the entire production by doing so.

Opinion-Eater
3d ago

probably because she talks too much and digs too deep like a typical bubbly teenage girl! can't blame her but I would be willing to bet his "list of demands" came about one by one as she pressed the boundaries.. that's how kids are SUPPOSED to grow, instead of having their butts powdered by every one who gets paid to work for them lol..

