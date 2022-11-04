Read full article on original website
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
13-year-old Knitts N Knotts owner wows at Old Town Flea Market
The Old Town Flea Market returned this weekend to the Clovis Rodeo grounds.
Tulare County Library Book Fair back in person, kicks off this weekend in Visalia
Saturday's event will have reading activities for all ages, a used book sale and a visit from three authors.
kingsriverlife.com
Animal Rescue of Fresno: Marshmallow & Goldie
On this last of dear October’s days. BOO! It’s Halloween again my friends, and tonight the streets will be filled with all kinds of creepy crawly things. Gigantic spiders lay in wait for unwary children, motion activated skeletons make the kiddies scream with glee, while ghosts and goblins float above the sidewalks in a spooky haze. Not only does Netflix offer up some mighty fine viewing, it also provides some amazing costume ideas for dressing up in one’s favorite weird and/or wacky character. I’m sure the cast of Stranger Things will make an appearance, along with the glamorous gowns of Bridgerton, and those hapless contestants of the ultra-gory Squid Games. “Red light, green light” will never be the same. By the time you read this, Halloween will be long gone, with nothing left but some scattered Snickers wrappers and fun-sized bags of M&M’s. We hardly get any Trick or Treaters at our house these days because ringing doorbells has been replaced with Trunk or Treat events. People hardly trust their neighbors anymore, let alone that decaying home down the block with the broken windows and darkened doorstep. Shiver. When I was growing up in the 70s, we never heard of horrible things like razors in apples or poisoned candy bars. We were warriors then, and blindly went from house to house, our bags slowly filling with sugar. I am sure that has absolutely nothing to do with my diabetes diagnosis.
Delano’s first ever Veterans Day Parade sees massive turnout
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans Day is less than a week away but that’s not stopping locals from celebrating our Kern troops a little bit early. Delano hosted its inaugural Veterans Day Parade with more than 60 entries. Delano parade organizers said more than 1,000 people came out to support our local troops. “We just […]
The fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, community members took part in a 60-mile journey to show their respect for veterans while also funding organizations that serve those who risked it all. It was a day of smiling faces and revving engines at the fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run. More than a dozen motorcycle groups […]
These are the streets closing for the Two Cities Marathon
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon is taking place Sunday – starting in Fresno and crossing into Clovis. The event requires a number of road closures in both cities as runners compete on the course. Organizers say the courses have been redesigned for 2022 to be “virtually flat and fast” ahead of the […]
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fire put out at southeast Fresno home, resident sent to hospital
Firefighters put out a house fire in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.
GV Wire
Fresno Could Get 1 Inch of Rain. When Will It Hit?
Storms moving slowly through the San Joaquin Valley could deliver more than an inch of rain from late Saturday night through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford also has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday night and extending to Wednesday morning. Intermittent heavy snowfall and winds up...
Vehicles, parking structure damaged in Madera fire, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several vehicles and a parking structure were damaged in Madera due to a fire Monday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say officers and Cal Fire responded to multiple fires in the 1000 block of E. Pecan Avenue. No injuries were reported, however, several vehicles and a parking structure were […]
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford West recognizes Native American Awareness Month
Hanford West High School provided an entertaining and educational experience for students during lunch on Friday as they recognized November as Native American Awareness Month. School Librarian Gay Machado said the library participates in the Information for Education program, encouraging students to find books in the library that speak to...
GV Wire
How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?
Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
Abandoned home burns down in Fresno County
Crews are investigating to determine what caused an abandoned home to burn down in Fresno County.
Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs will be staying open in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hot dog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year. Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year. After almost […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare County speeding up process for electric vehicle charging stations
VISALIA – Cities and now the county are preparing for environmentally-friendly solutions to greenhouse gas emissions by establishing red tape regulations for electric vehicle charging stations. A week after the city of Farmersville reviewed guidelines for their ordinance, Tulare County is now setting up their own rules for those...
thesungazette.com
Evidence of Loss
Driving to Tulare last week to buy things not available in Lindsay, I began to realize that I did not feel connected to the land I was traveling over. I was coming down with my normal fall dust-in-the-air flu, so it might have been that my senses were impaired. But I have loved that drive for 30 years: the spread of farmland and canals along the road, the dairies and farmhouses still pretty much the same as when I first began to notice them. The eucalyptus windbreaks, the lone oaks in the fields and strung along canal banks. Tractors out discing the ground for fall planting of silage crops, the last of the nuts being hauled away. The land getting a brief rest, going silent. The magnificent view of the eternal Sierra on the trip home.
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Hanford that sold for $472,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the last week. In total, 22 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $344,114, $212 per square foot.
yourcentralvalley.com
On The Map: Five Points
Today we need a good sense of direction to learn how this place came to be on the map. Today, I know it’s noisy, but I’m standing at an intersect that’s not unlike thousands of intersections in Fresno county. Let me give you your bearings. That way...
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
