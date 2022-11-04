On this last of dear October’s days. BOO! It’s Halloween again my friends, and tonight the streets will be filled with all kinds of creepy crawly things. Gigantic spiders lay in wait for unwary children, motion activated skeletons make the kiddies scream with glee, while ghosts and goblins float above the sidewalks in a spooky haze. Not only does Netflix offer up some mighty fine viewing, it also provides some amazing costume ideas for dressing up in one’s favorite weird and/or wacky character. I’m sure the cast of Stranger Things will make an appearance, along with the glamorous gowns of Bridgerton, and those hapless contestants of the ultra-gory Squid Games. “Red light, green light” will never be the same. By the time you read this, Halloween will be long gone, with nothing left but some scattered Snickers wrappers and fun-sized bags of M&M’s. We hardly get any Trick or Treaters at our house these days because ringing doorbells has been replaced with Trunk or Treat events. People hardly trust their neighbors anymore, let alone that decaying home down the block with the broken windows and darkened doorstep. Shiver. When I was growing up in the 70s, we never heard of horrible things like razors in apples or poisoned candy bars. We were warriors then, and blindly went from house to house, our bags slowly filling with sugar. I am sure that has absolutely nothing to do with my diabetes diagnosis.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO