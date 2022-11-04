A drive-by shooting at MLK Park. Mexican Mafia drug distributors in Bakersfield. The murders of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. This information was gathered from separate, sprawling monthslong investigations by the Bakersfield Police Department in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The breadth often results in arrests of multiple people, each connected to established gangs inflicting violence and pumping Bakersfield with drugs.

