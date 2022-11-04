Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
BCHS stuns Fresno-Edison with overtime trickery
No, that wasn't the 2007 Fiesta Bowl Friday night at Bakersfield Christian, and those weren't the Boise State Broncos wearing Eagles jerseys. But coaches Darren and David Carr didn't hesitate to empty out the BCHS playbook when it mattered most, with the season on the line, in overtime. Trailing 21-14...
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Maybe $50K will help solve a 32-year-old murder case
For the past 32 years, Nellie Mesa has been the number one advocate for justice in finding the person responsible for the kidnapping and murder of her 4-year-old daughter, Jessica Martinez. During that time, Mesa has not idly stood by, content with letting police handle the investigation. No, far from that.
Bakersfield Californian
'All the parts come into play': How yearslong, multiagency police investigations net results
A drive-by shooting at MLK Park. Mexican Mafia drug distributors in Bakersfield. The murders of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. This information was gathered from separate, sprawling monthslong investigations by the Bakersfield Police Department in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The breadth often results in arrests of multiple people, each connected to established gangs inflicting violence and pumping Bakersfield with drugs.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern leaders question Newsom's tax revenue 'backfill' claim
Sitting in the audience listening to Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month at the California Economic Summit in downtown Bakersfield, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop recalls being "taken aback." The governor was telling a crowd of hundreds of public- and private-sector officials from across the state that, to...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Nov. 5, 2022
Mary L. Banducci, 85, Bakersfield, Nov. 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Bakersfield Californian
Operation Dark Nodes: BPD, Homeland Security, FBI announce results of a 'transnational,' 2-year operation
A “transnational” two-year operation to dismantle a criminal gang culminated in the arrests of 27 people in Bakersfield and the seizure of dozens of firearms and narcotics by local and federal law enforcement agencies, officials said Friday during a press conference held at the Bakersfield Police Department headquarters.
Comments / 0