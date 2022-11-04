ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oprah announces she's supporting Fetterman over former protégé Dr. Oz in PA Senate race

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Oprah Winfrey doesn't live in Pennsylvania, but she revealed Thursday night that if she did, her ballot would have already been cast for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman — not his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, the man whose entertainment career she launched on her eponymous talk show.

Winfrey spoke about the Pennsylvania Senate race during a virtual event she hosted about voting. She stressed the importance of having a plan to vote and being informed on the issues. "If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us," she said. "Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted. And right now, you have a say in these things we do."

She then said, "If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would've already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons." Fetterman, along with other Senate candidates like Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin and Cheri Beasley in North Carolina, "are working to represent ... the values that we hold dear, the values of inclusion, the values of compassion and community that so many of us share," Winfrey said. "So use your discernment, which seems to be missing in a lot of our country today. Use your discernment and choose wisely for the democracy of our country."

The Fetterman campaign quickly touted Winfrey's seal of approval, saying "it speaks volumes that Oprah would endorse Fetterman over Oz. Oprah is widely regarded as the person who helped launch Dr. Oz's career and knows him well." Fetterman, the statement continued, is "grateful for Oprah's support and trust on the issues that matter to people across the country and Pennsylvania as we close out this campaign."

Oz made frequent appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show starting in the early 2000s, which led to him getting his own syndicated program, The Dr. Oz Show, in 2009 . The longtime New Jersey resident moved into a house in Pennsylvania belonging to his wife's family in 2020, his team has said, and the next year Oz announced he was ending The Dr. Oz Show so he could run for Senate in the Keystone State.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

The Election Recap: Nov. 7, 2022

Hello, and welcome back to The Election Recap, your one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. We're just one sleep away from Election Day (!!!) — so if you haven't already, locate your polling place. And as a reminder, we'll be sending out a special, post-election edition of The Election Recap on Nov. 9 to catch you up on the night's biggest contests (though expect a delay in final race results in some battleground states). Without further ado, let's get into it: Unexpected backing File these under "things we did not see coming." Former talk show host Oprah Winfrey and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Fetterman dubs himself Oprah's '2022 Election Selection' with cheeky new Twitter pic

Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania Senate John Fetterman has quickly embraced Oprah Winfrey's endorsement of his candidacy — even going so far as to dub himself an official selection of "Oprah's Book Club." "#NewProfilePic," Fetterman tweeted Nov. 3, when Winfrey first told attendees at a virtual voting event that she "would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman" — not Republican and former talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, whose career Winfrey helped spawn — if she lived in Pennsylvania.  And in a funny little touch to the profile update, the campaign added the insignia for Winfrey's famous book club, which has included past...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

The 10 closing campaign pitches that could decide control of the Senate

With just days to go before polls close on the 2022 midterms, candidates around the country are launching into their final campaign sprints. From blanketing media markets with increasingly frenetic ads to holding eleventh-hour rallies, politicians are making their last-ditch attempts to not only excite their electoral bases but to appeal to crucial holdouts, as well. While every election, big or small, matters to those running and those voting, the truth is some races will inevitably be more consequential than others — perhaps none more so than the contests taking place in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona. There, in races...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Millennial candidates represent political shift in 1 Ohio district

With the midterm elections just one day away, one House race in battleground Ohio will see a generational shift no matter the outcome, with The Washington Post highlighting the pair of millennial women fighting to win the state's 13th Congressional District. The race's Democratic nominee, Emilia Sykes, is a 36-year-old who became the first African-American under 30 to serve in the Ohio state legislature when she was elected in 2014. She would later go on to become the minority leader of the Ohio House when the state's Democrats elected her to helm their party. She announced her congressional run in January 2022.  Sykes'...
OHIO STATE
The Week

Obama spins Arizona heckling incident into lesson on toxic politics: 'We have to stay focused'

Former President Barack Obama was heckled during a Wednesday rally in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was stumping for Democrats Sen. Mark Kelly and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. Republicans want "an economy that's very good for folks at the very top, but not always so good for ordinary people," Obama said during the event, per The Washington Post. But a man interrupted: "Like you, Obama!"  The former president then calmed down the crowd (which had broken out boos) before asking the "young man" to "just listen for a second. You know you have to be polite and civil when people are talking, then other people are talking...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Week

Is concern about crime motivating voters?

With the midterms around the corner, Democrats and Republicans are working hard to paint a grim picture of what America will look like if the other party wins. While Democrats have led with warnings about the loss of abortion rights and the looming threat to democracy, Republicans have put forth a platform based on two main topics: Trouble with the economy, and, notably, rising crime. The GOP believes that the narrative of skyrocketing crime rates in Democrat-led cities and key battleground states will bring voters to their side — however, experts told NPR that data from FBI crime reports are often "both reliable and unreliable," and violent crime,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Trump-DeSantis rift breaks into the open with 'DeSanctimonious' dig, separate Florida rallies

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Donald Trump both headlined pre-election rallies in Florida on Sunday, but separately. Trump effusively praised Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during his 90-minute speech in Miami, mentioning DeSantis only once when he told the crowd they are going to reelect him as governor on Tuesday. DeSantis didn't mention Trump at all during his Sunday events.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Oklahoma teacher helms campaign against banned books after being threatened by conservatives

Ahead of the midterms, one English teacher is using Oklahoma's book-banning efforts to campaign against conservative schooling policies in the state, The Associated Press reported.  Summer Boismier, a high-school English teacher from Norman, Oklahoma, told AP she had become concerned by the state's Senate Bill 1142, which The Oklahoman noted was aimed at banning books from school libraries that were deemed "controversial." As a result, she gave students access to a QR code from the Brooklyn Public Library that would allow them to read these banned books.  When parents discovered her actions, Boismier was summoned to a meeting with school officials, in which she resigned her position and...
NORMAN, OK
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy