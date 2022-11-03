Read full article on original website
Fleet of Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles arrives in Utah
Amazon has sent a fleet of its new custom electric delivery vehicles to the Utah capital just in time for the holiday season.
‘I’m worried it’s going to be a ghost town’: Nearby businesses still dealing with economic impact of Sugar House fire
It's been almost two weeks since what was supposed to be the Sugar Alley Apartments went up in flames, and the aftermath of that fire is still impacting people in nearby apartments and businesses.
The best taquerias in Utah County
Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
saltlakemagazine.com
The Grand Opening of Salt Lake City’s Hyatt Regency
For two years, residents of Salt Lake City have kept a watchful eye on the mammoth glass skyscraper being erected near the Salt Palace Convention Center. Finally, 15 years of meticulous planning and $337 million dollars later, the sleek hotel has finally opened its doors. To celebrate the occasion, the Hyatt group hosted a Grand Opening celebration on Nov. 2, 2022, marked with High West cocktails, butter boards, live music, prime rib and death-defying entertainment—how could we pass up dinner and a show?
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
utahbusiness.com
Mountain Point Medical Center just introduced robotics-assisted knee surgery
Lehi, UT – Mountain Point Medical Center, a Steward Family Hospital, today announced that it has begun using a new surgical system to perform robotics-assisted knee revision surgeries to improve patient outcomes. The new state-of-the-art CORITM Surgical System will allow for increased precision and improved accuracy in knee replacement procedures while also decreasing costs for Steward patients. The procedures will be performed by Dr. Kevin Sagers, an orthopedic surgeon at MPMC, who is among a handful of surgeons in the United States and the only one in Utah to be certified in robotics-assisted knee revision surgeries.
SNAPPED: Ice forms at Rock Cliff
HEBER CITY, Utah — Friday morning at the Rock Cliff area of the reservoir at the Jordanelle State Park, the below-freezing temperatures have allowed ice to begin to form along the […]
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
ksl.com
Attention turns to fixing historic Fisher Mansion as carriage house renovation nears completion
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite living in the Salt Lake Valley for most of his life, Baron Gajkowski was completely unfamiliar with the Fisher Mansion and its history until he was recently invited to tour its adjacent carriage house, a separate building being converted into a new recreation hub along the Jordan River Parkway.
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
gastronomicslc.com
Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend
More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) are set to turn the lights off for the last time this weekend. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note shared across social media reads:
No place to land
Is the housing market broken? Can anyone afford to live in America anymore?
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
ksl.com
Hundreds line up at Millcreek restaurant closing because of staff shortage
MILLCREEK — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector's Mexican Food on Thursday to show their support for a restaurant that's closing after 27 years in Millcreek. "We're waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state," said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting in the drive-thru for more than an hour.
Stolen vehicle ends up in Salt Lake City canal, suspect at large
A stolen vehicle was recovered from a ditch in Salt Lake City, and the suspect(s) who stole it remains at large, according to West Valley City Police.
Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns
Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.
Public help needed identifying suspects from video for SLC Cold Case
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project has obtained video of two suspects of a hotel robbery in Draper, on October 11, 2021, who may have knowledge of the murder of Joseph Salas. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project reported on Salas’ death this summer in an article exploring the lack of trust...
Newly opened Hyatt Regency expected to boost event tourism
The long-anticipated Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City is now open, adding 700 guest rooms to the city's hotel capacity. Why it matters: The new hotel is making Salt Lake City more marketable for conventions and other large events, and is expected to bring tens of millions of dollars in additional visitor spending, Karen Boe, spokesperson for Visit Salt Lake, told Axios. Zoom in: Of 104 major events (average attendance of more than 10,000 people each) coming to Salt Lake City in the coming decade, 14 booked here specifically because of the hotel opening, Boe said.She added that the city...
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
