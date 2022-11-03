ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Axios

The best taquerias in Utah County

Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

The Grand Opening of Salt Lake City’s Hyatt Regency

For two years, residents of Salt Lake City have kept a watchful eye on the mammoth glass skyscraper being erected near the Salt Palace Convention Center. Finally, 15 years of meticulous planning and $337 million dollars later, the sleek hotel has finally opened its doors. To celebrate the occasion, the Hyatt group hosted a Grand Opening celebration on Nov. 2, 2022, marked with High West cocktails, butter boards, live music, prime rib and death-defying entertainment—how could we pass up dinner and a show?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Mountain Point Medical Center just introduced robotics-assisted knee surgery

Lehi, UT – Mountain Point Medical Center, a Steward Family Hospital, today announced that it has begun using a new surgical system to perform robotics-assisted knee revision surgeries to improve patient outcomes. The new state-of-the-art CORITM Surgical System will allow for increased precision and improved accuracy in knee replacement procedures while also decreasing costs for Steward patients. The procedures will be performed by Dr. Kevin Sagers, an orthopedic surgeon at MPMC, who is among a handful of surgeons in the United States and the only one in Utah to be certified in robotics-assisted knee revision surgeries.
LEHI, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend

More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) are set to turn the lights off for the last time this weekend. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note shared across social media reads:
MILLCREEK, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Hundreds line up at Millcreek restaurant closing because of staff shortage

MILLCREEK — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector's Mexican Food on Thursday to show their support for a restaurant that's closing after 27 years in Millcreek. "We're waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state," said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting in the drive-thru for more than an hour.
MILLCREEK, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Newly opened Hyatt Regency expected to boost event tourism

The long-anticipated Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City is now open, adding 700 guest rooms to the city's hotel capacity. Why it matters: The new hotel is making Salt Lake City more marketable for conventions and other large events, and is expected to bring tens of millions of dollars in additional visitor spending, Karen Boe, spokesperson for Visit Salt Lake, told Axios. Zoom in: Of 104 major events (average attendance of more than 10,000 people each) coming to Salt Lake City in the coming decade, 14 booked here specifically because of the hotel opening, Boe said.She added that the city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

