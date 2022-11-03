Lehi, UT – Mountain Point Medical Center, a Steward Family Hospital, today announced that it has begun using a new surgical system to perform robotics-assisted knee revision surgeries to improve patient outcomes. The new state-of-the-art CORITM Surgical System will allow for increased precision and improved accuracy in knee replacement procedures while also decreasing costs for Steward patients. The procedures will be performed by Dr. Kevin Sagers, an orthopedic surgeon at MPMC, who is among a handful of surgeons in the United States and the only one in Utah to be certified in robotics-assisted knee revision surgeries.

