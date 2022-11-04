ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vox

Joe Biden just signed an international climate treaty. And Mitch McConnell voted for it.

President Joe Biden signed a bona fide international climate treaty on Wednesday, one that was ratified in the Senate with bipartisan support in a 69-27 vote. Twenty-one Republicans supported ratification in September, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Wait, what?. It’s stunning that any measure, let alone a global environmental agreement,...
Washington Examiner

Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll

A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
Washington Examiner

Bill Maher: 'Woke culture' and 'super crazy' Left is why GOP will win big in midterm elections

Bill Maher shared his predictions for the midterm elections, which, according to him, will cause things to "change fundamentally in this country." The talk show host switched roles Thursday, becoming a podcast guest on comedian Bill Burr's Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning show. Maher said that the Republicans would win their various midterm elections.
Washington Examiner

Biden's partisan and unserious democracy double-talk

"In our bones,” President Joe Biden said, “we know that democracy is at risk." A serious statement. But Biden’s prime-time speech, delivered days before the midterm elections, and broader approach to this issue are anything but serious. Undoubtedly Biden is sincere in his horror and indignation at...
Washington Examiner

Manchin unloads on Biden and calls him 'divorced from reality' just days before midterms

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) criticized President Joe Biden for recent comments he made about shutting down coal plants across the country, decrying the idea as being “divorced from reality.”. “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American...
Washington Examiner

White House tears into Republicans while avoiding Trump political question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on former President Donald Trump moving closer to a third presidential bid, citing the Hatch Act, but took the opportunity to elaborate on the "very stark” choices between Democrats and Republicans in the midterm elections. “Because we know what congressional...
Washington Examiner

Democrats 'did not listen' to voters, warns party strategist

President Joe Biden has warned in the waning days of the midterm election cycle that democracy is under threat if Republicans triumph, arguing in speeches across the country that voters must consider this choice when they cast their ballots on Nov. 8. Yet Biden’s closing message is drawing skepticism from...
Washington Examiner

Biden promises ‘no more drilling’ before elections — here’s his record

President Joe Biden is boasting no new drilling in the final days of a midterm campaign cycle in which high energy prices and his policies have been a top issue. Although the rate of new oil and gas leasing under Biden has slowed compared to previous administrations, leasing and drilling have both continued, and at one point in 2021, the government was approving drilling permit applications at rates faster than some months during the Trump administration.
Washington Examiner

Before Democrats blame Republicans for Pelosi attack, we need some answers

Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t feel the need to question what happened inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s San Francisco home last Friday. But now that Democrats have assigned responsibility for David DePape’s brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to MAGA Republicans, this strange incident has become our business. And like any defendant, we are entitled to some answers.
Washington Examiner

China warns Switzerland against mirroring EU sanctions over Uyghurs

Switzerland should refrain from following suit with European sanctions against China over human rights concerns pertaining to the Uyghurs, China's ambassador cautioned. Last year, the European Union imposed its first batch of sanctions on China since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre over the detention of Uyghurs. Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU bloc, has so far declined to impose similar sanctions, but it has faced mounting pressure to do so.
Washington Examiner

Biden's approval rating with independents reaches 'all-time low' just before midterm elections

President Joe Biden's approval rating among independents has reached an "all-time low" in one survey just before the midterm elections. The survey, from NBC News, did provide some good news for Democrats, finding that they had caught up in enthusiasm for midterm voting with Republican respondents. However, on the president's performance, ratings were decidedly sour, especially among men at 38%, white voters at 37%, rural voters at 29%, and, lowest of all, independents at 28%.
Washington Examiner

Election Day winners may not be known for a few days, White House says

The White House warned that it could take days to know the results of the Nov. 8 elections. The ballot count is expected to draw intense scrutiny amid heightened concerns over election integrity. “We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days,” White House press secretary...

