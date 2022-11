Missouri Western sophomore setter Nessa Johnson speaks about reaching 1,000 assists in her career. Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Last season, Missouri Western volleyball had Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, native Jenna Boland as the starting setter, where she helped the Griffons to a 14-16 overall record and a spot in the MIAA tournament.

Behind her on the depth chart was freshman Nessa Johnson, who spent half of the 2021 season on the bench. Despite this, Johnson was second on the team in assists with 249.